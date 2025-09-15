Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 80, Indiana Fever 68

ATLANTA DREAM (1-0) vs. INDIANA FEVER (0-1)

Postseason Game #1, Home Game #1 | September 14, 2025 | Gateway Center Arena

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 18 22 18 22 80

Indiana 21 12 20 15 68

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Indiana

Points Gray/Howard (20) Mitchell (27)

Rebounds Hillmon (9) Boston (12)

Assists Gray/Canada (4) Boston (5)

KEY NOTES

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Brionna Jones, improving to 1-0 in the post season with that lineup.

Atlanta's post season, first round series vs. the Indiana Fever improves to 1-0. The Dream playoff home record moves to 1-0.

With the opening win of the 2025 playoffs, the Atlanta Dream secured their first playoff victory since 2018.

Atlanta finished with four players in double-figures: Howard (20), Gray (20), Hillmon (16), and Jones (12).

PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS

Two-time Eastern Conference Player of the Week Rhyne Howard recorded 20 points, six rebounds, two assists, and a steal, surpassing 100 career postseason points.

Fresh off her 2025 AP Sixth Player of the Year honor, Naz Hillmon recorded postseason career highs in points, assists, and blocks, posting a line of 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and three blocks - leading the team in rebounds.

Named to the AP First Team, Allisha Gray recorded 20 points, six boards, four assists, and one block, while establishing a new postseason personal best with nine made free throws.

Brionna Jones provided a key presence in the post, finishing with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 31 minutes of action.

Quarter-by-Quarter Recap

Q1

Jones snagged a second chance rebound to connect on the first bucket followed by a defensive steal and a dish to Gray for a quick two.

Hillmon and Howard powered in two buckets down low, and Howard followed up with a perfect trip to the stripe

Howard continued the scoring surge with her first three-pointer paired with Gray scoring another triple.

Providing a defense boost, Howard secured her first steal and topped it with a finish.

Jones ended the first period scoring with a made free throw to tighten the lead.

Atlanta paced behind Indiana 21-18 at the end of the first.

Q2

Howard opened the second combing through the lane for an inside finish.

With her second steal, Gray scored her third field goal with a smooth transitional layup.

Canada knotted the score with two made free throws, with Nia Coffey adding a bucket to extend the lead.

Paopao made an immediate impact off the bench scoring a quick layup within 17 seconds.

Caldwell wrapped up the first half with a finish off the Hillmon assist to improve a seven-point lead.

The Dream remained perfect from the stripe, shooting 8-for-8 at the end of the first half.

Atlanta reclaimed the lead, taking a 40-33 advantage over Indiana at the half.

Q3

Jones recorded the first points of the second half with an inside finish paired with another finish from Gray.

Howard knocked down her second three-pointer to maintain the lead.

Hillmon responded with her first triple, then quickly followed it up with three made free throws.

The Dream held a 58-53 lead leading into the fourth quarter.

Q4

Jones continued the trend, scoring the first bucket to kickstart the final quarter.

Howard and Gray added four points from the free-throw line, pushing the lead into double digits.

Howard sparked the offense with her fourth three-pointer to extend the 17-7 scoring run.

Hillmon fueled an eight-point scoring surge, combining one assist, one layup, a made free throw and a three-pointer to deepen the 13-point lead.

The Dream held an efficient 100% at the line and shot 50% from beyond the arc - the team maintained an overall 90.5% percentage from the stripe

Atlanta secured an 80-68 victory after outscoring Indiana 22-15 in the fourth quarter.







