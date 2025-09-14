Valkyries Unable to Sustain Early Momentum, Suffer 29-Point Defeat to Lynx in Playoff Debut

Published on September 14, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Despite jumping out to a double-digit first quarter lead, the Golden State Valkyries trailed by as many as 36 points in their 101-72 Game 1 loss to the Lynx in Minnesota on Sunday. The Valkyries had four starters score in double figures, paced by Veronica Burton and Cecilia Zandalasini's 14 points apiece. Napheesa Collier led all scorers with 20 points, while Natisha Hiedeman led all reserves with 18 points. Establishing themselves as the league's best team at defending the rim in the regular season, Golden State was outscored 44-18 in the paint.

STRONG START TO PLAYOFF DEBUT

The Valkyries weren't afraid of the moment in their playoff debut, jumping out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter. Temi Fágbénlé scored their first playoff basket in franchise history, with a crafty layup over two Lynx defenders. Veronica Burton drained their first 3-pointer, one of her three triples of the first half. Two of Burton's threes came during a 9-0 Golden State run in which she also found Fágbénlé with a beautiful dime for a layup. With the Valkyries up 17-7, the Lynx responded with a 14-5 run to pull within a point. Still, Golden State remained unfazed, hitting consecutive threes in the final 33 seconds of the quarter to maintain a seven-point advantage.

VALKYRIES' OFFENSE STIFLED IN SECOND QUARTER

Minnesota showed why they hold the WNBA's best record in the second quarter, outscoring Golden State 26-12 and turning a seven-point deficit into a seven-point halftime lead. The Valkyries had three players score in double figures in the first half -Temi Fágbénlé (12), Cecilia Zandalasini (12) and Veronica Burton (10) - and they combined for all of the team's 12 points in the quarter. Golden State was held to just 5-for-17 (29.4 FG%) shooting in the frame, while the Lynx shot 8-for-15 (53.3 FG%).

COLLIER MAKES MORE FIELD GOALS THAN VALKYRIES IN THIRD QUARTER

If it weren't for the Valkyries' volume-free throw shooting, their third-quarter deficit could've been even larger than the insurmountable 16-point spread. The Valkyries made just three field goals in the frame compared to 12 for the Lynx, but Golden State went 11-for-11 from the foul line compared to just 2-for-3 for Minnesota. Napheesa Collier made more field goals than the Valkyries in the quarter, scoring nine points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting.

UP NEXT

The Golden State Valkyries face a must win scenario when they host the Minnesota Lynx for Game 2 of their best-of-three first round series. The Valkyries will be playing at the SAP Center in San Jose due to a scheduling conflict at Chase Center.







