Liberty Legend Tari Phillips to be Inducted into Ring of Honor on August 10

August 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Liberty announced that four-time WNBA All-Star Tari Phillips will be inducted into the franchise's Ring of Honor on Sunday, Aug. 10. Phillips was a cornerstone of the Liberty's 2000-2004 squads, helping lead the team to two Eastern Conference titles and WNBA Finals appearances in 2000 and 2002.

Originally selected eighth overall in the 1999 WNBA Draft by the Orlando Miracle, Phillips was traded to the Liberty ahead of the 2000 season. In her debut year with New York, she earned her first All-Star selection and was named the WNBA's first-ever Most Improved Player, averaging 13.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Over the next four seasons, Phillips earned three additional All-Star nods (2001-2003) and was named to the All-WNBA Second Team in 2002. From 2000 to 2003, she ranked among the league's top 10 in rebounding each season, posting a career-best average of 8.5 rebounds per game in 2003.

Phillips concluded her Liberty career with 1,077 rebounds-a franchise record that stood for 13 years until Tina Charles surpassed it on July 14, 2017. Additionally, she led New York in rebounding in 95 total games, including the postseason, which still holds as the second-most in franchise history.

Tari's name remains prominent across the Liberty record books, ranking in the top 10 across numerous categories:

Points scored: 1,826 (9th)

Rebounds: 1,077 (2nd)

Scoring average: 12.95 points per game (7th)

Field goals made: 736 (8th)

Free throws made: 351 (8th)

Steals: 235 (5th)

Minutes played: 4,381 (10th)

The New York Liberty first introduced the Ring of Honor in 2011 as the team's highest honor for former players. Phillips will join Kym Hampton (1997-1999), Vickie Johnson (1997-2005), Teresa Weatherspoon (1997-2003), Sue Wicks (1997-2002), Rebecca Lobo (1997-2001), Becky Hammon (1999-2006), and Crystal Robinson (1999-2005) as the eighth member of the Liberty's Ring of Honor. She will become the latest inductee since Robinson in 2021.

From Friday to Sunday, the Liberty will host its fifth annual Legends Weekend, featuring over 20 former players. Legends Weekend celebrates the contributions of Liberty players-past and present-to the team's legacy and success since 1997. On Saturday, Aug. 9, the New York Liberty and American Express will team up to help fans show their appreciation at a special Legends Weekend pop-up event in Union Square Plaza from 1-2:30 p.m. The flower shop-themed activation invites fans to "give their favorite players their flowers" by adding blooms and handwritten messages of support to bouquets honoring Liberty legends and current players.

Phillips' induction ceremony will take place at center court during halftime at Barclays Center, as the Liberty host a 2024 Finals rematch against the Minnesota Lynx. Media and fans are encouraged to remain in their seats during halftime for the historic celebration.







