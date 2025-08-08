New York Liberty Tops Dallas Wings, 88-77

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings fell 88-77 to the New York Liberty at a sold-out College Park Center on Friday night. The Wings narrowed a 19-point deficit down to three late in the third quarter but couldn't complete the comeback despite a game-high 17 points from Arike Ogunbowale. Dallas falls to 8-23 on the year while New York improves to 20-10.

The Wings bench outscored New York's 44-20, finishing just three points shy of its season high in bench scoring as Maddy Siegrist recorded 15 points and two rebounds in just her second game back from injury, and Myisha Hines-Allen added 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Dallas was without leading scorer Paige Bueckers who was ruled out just prior to tip with a back injury.

Game Leaders

Points

Rebounds

Assists

New York

Ionescu (16)

Meesseman (8)

Meesseman (7)

Dallas

Ogunbowale (17)

Berger (8, Career-high)

Berger (4)

First Quarter: Dallas 15, New York 28 Dallas featured a starting lineup of Haley Jones, Arike Ogunbowale, Aziaha James, Luisa Geiselsöder and Li Yueru for the first time this season. New York assumed control of the first with a 21-8 run lasting until the 3:23 mark. Four different Liberty players tallied six points as JJ Quinerly headlined the Wings with four points off the bench in three minutes of play. New York shot 61% from the floor to Dallas' 35%. The Wings additionally shot 28% from deep and 100% at the charity stripe to start.

Second Quarter: Dallas 19, New York 22 The Liberty momentum rolled into the second as New York went on a 15-6 run behind eight points from Emma Meesseman, who went 3-of-4 from the floor. The Liberty led by as many as 19 before Dallas' bench powered its response with six points from Diamond Miller and four points from Maddy Siegrist. In total, the Wings bench outscored New York's 21-8 for the first half. Yueru anchored Dallas on the boards, grabbing five in the first half to help the Wings outrebound the Liberty 19-15 by the end of the second.

Third Quarter: Dallas 23, New York 14 Ogunbowale exploded for seven points for Dallas, trimming the deficit to 11 points and forcing a New York timeout halfway through the quarter. The Wings put together a 23-9 run, coming within a possession of the Liberty before Marine Johannès bumped the lead back up to six points with a 3-pointer. Ogunbowale tallied 12 points and three rebounds in the third, going 4-of-7 from the field and 4-of-4 at the charity stripe. Dallas held a 16-6 advantage in the paint, going 8-of-12 underneath the basket. The Wings shot 47% from the field, 20% behind the arc and 100% at the free throw line for the quarter.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 20, New York 24 Dallas closed the gap once again with a 17-6 run in the final few minutes of the fourth, cutting the deficit to seven points. New York initially led by as many as 19 points in the fourth, but Siegrist answered with 11 points in the frame to give the Wings a closing spark. Siegrist refused to miss in the final stanza, going 5-of-5 from the floor. Hines-Allen added five points off the bench in addition as the Wings bench outpaced New York's 17-2 in the fourth.

Every New York starter scored in double figures, led by Sabrina Ionescu with 16 points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block. Ogunbowale was the lone starter to finish in double figures for the Wings. Dallas shot 40% from the field, 14.3% from deep and 78.3% at the free throw line, compared to New York at 46.3%, 38.5% and 100%, respectively. The Wings won the rebounding battle 40-32 and outscored New York in the paint 50-36.

At halftime, Dallas honored the recipients of its third annual Nancy Lieberman Women of Inspiration Awards: Naismith Hall of Fame coach Jody Conradt as the Trailblazer Woman of Inspiration Award winner, CEO of Girl Scouts of North Texas Jennifer Bartkowski as the recipient of the Community Woman of Inspiration Award, and Dallas City Manager Kimblery Bizor Tolbert as the Businesswoman of Inspiration Award winner.

The Wings return to action this Sunday, hosting the Washington Mystics at 3 p.m. CT, airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA and nationally on CBS Sports Network.







