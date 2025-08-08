Indiana Fever Provide Updates on Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald

August 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever announced today that guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald will both miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season after suffering injuries during the team's game at the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night.

Colson sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in her left knee during the first quarter of the game, while McDonald suffered a broken bone in her right foot during the fourth quarter.







