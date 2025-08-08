Indiana Fever Provide Updates on Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald
August 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever announced today that guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald will both miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season after suffering injuries during the team's game at the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night.
Colson sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in her left knee during the first quarter of the game, while McDonald suffered a broken bone in her right foot during the fourth quarter.
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 8, 2025
- Indiana Fever Provide Updates on Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald - Indiana Fever
- Fever Tip off Three-Game Homestand against Sky - Indiana Fever
- Cunningham's Inferno from Deep Ignites Fever - Indiana Fever
- Golden State Valkyries Sign Kaila Charles to a Second Hardship Contract - Golden State Valkyries
- Liberty Legend Tari Phillips to be Inducted into Ring of Honor on August 10 - New York Liberty
- Re: New York Liberty + American Express Host Union Square Pop-Up Celebrating Liberty Legends Weekend - New York Liberty
- Allemand Posts Triple-Double, as Sparks Outshine Sun - Los Angeles Sparks
- Connecticut Sun Fall to Los Angeles Sparks, 102-91 - Connecticut Sun
- Indiana Fever Close out Four-Game Road Trip with Loss in Phoenix - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Fever Stories
- Indiana Fever Provide Updates on Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald
- Fever Tip off Three-Game Homestand against Sky
- Cunningham's Inferno from Deep Ignites Fever
- Indiana Fever Close out Four-Game Road Trip with Loss in Phoenix
- Fever Close out Road Trip on Thursday Night in Phoenix