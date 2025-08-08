Golden State Valkyries Sign Kaila Charles to a Second Hardship Contract
August 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have signed Kaila Charles to a second seven-day roster hardship contract, the team announced today.
The 6-foot-1 guard-forward has played in three games for Golden State over the past seven days, averaging 20.3 minutes, 9.7 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 68.8 percent from the field.
Prior to playing for the Valkyries, Charles appeared in 17 games for Dallas this season, posting averages of 5.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. The former University of Maryland standout entered the league as the 23rd overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, selected by Connecticut. Charles played her first two professional seasons with the Sun before later joining Atlanta and Seattle in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
Golden State hosts the Los Angeles Sparks this Saturday, August 9 at 5:30 p.m. For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.
