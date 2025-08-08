Fever Tip off Three-Game Homestand against Sky

August 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

After a four-game road trip, the Fever (17-14) return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where they will tip off a three-game homestand on Saturday night against the Chicago Sky (8-22).

After winning five straight games from July 24 - August 3, the Fever dropped the final two games of their West Coast road trip, including a 95-60 loss on Thursday night in Phoenix. It was a rough offensive night for Indiana, shooting just 34.3 percent from the field and committing 22 turnovers, but the biggest concern coming out of the game was injuries.

Veteran point guard Sydney Colson exited in the first quarter with a left leg injury and did not return and current starting point guard Aari McDonald hurt her right foot in the second half. Head coach Stephanie White said both players would be evaluated on Friday after the team returned to Indianapolis. The Fever are still without All-Star point guard Caitlin Clark, who is recovering from a groin injury.

The Fever are still in fifth place in the WNBA standings and have a chance to potentially string together some wins over this homestand, which features games against Chicago, Dallas, and Washington, who are currently positioned between 10th and 12th in the 13-team league.

Indiana is 3-0 so far this season against the Sky, winning those three contests by an average margin of over 25 points per game. After Saturday, the two teams will meet for a fifth and final time in the regular season on Sept. 5 in Indianapolis.

The Sky have won just once in their last 10 games, a 78-64 win over the Mystics on Tuesday. Second-year forward Angel Reese played in that game, but sat out Thursday's loss to Atlanta with a back injury. Reese leads the Sky in scoring at 14.2 points per game and also is the WNBA's leading rebounder, pulling down 12.6 boards per contest.

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky

Friday, August 9

Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 8:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast Information

TV: CBS

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Probable Starters

Indiana Fever (17-14)

Guard - Aari McDonald

Guard - Kelsey Mitchell

Forward - Sophie Cunningham

Forward - Natasha Howard

Center - Aliyah Boston

Chicago Sky (8-22)

Guard - Ariel Atkins

Guard - Rachel Banham

Forward - Michaela Onyenwere

Forward - Elizabeth Williams

Center - Kamilla Cardoso







