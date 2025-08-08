Indiana Fever Close out Four-Game Road Trip with Loss in Phoenix

August 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







PHOENIX - The Indiana Fever (17-14) finished their four-game road trip with a 95-60 loss at Phoenix Mercury, heading home with a 2-2 record through said games.

The first quarter saw the Phoenix Mercury leading the Fever 26-16, with Kelsey Mitchell's eight points being the most for Indiana. Sophie Cunningham's three three-pointers in the second quarter saw the Fever pull within five points of the Mercury, but Phoenix was able to regain their double-digit lead, ahead 47-36 at the half. Mercury extended their lead in the second half, with the Fever unable to cut into the deficit for the eventual loss.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Kelsey Mitchell surpassed 600 points this season, becoming just the second player in the WNBA to do so already this year, joining Napheesa Collier. Mitchell has now scored at least 600 points in three consecutive seasons, with the guard scoring 728 in 2023 and 767 in 2024.

In her first return to Phoenix, where she spent the first six years of her career, Sophie Cunningham recorded a season high 18 points.

Brianna Turner appeared in her 200th career game in the WNBA.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever return home to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to host the Chicago Sky on Saturday, Aug. 9, broadcast nationally on CBS.







