Fever Host Storm as Playoff Race Intensifies

Published on August 25, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Fever (19-18) begin a crucial week for their playoff push by hosting the Seattle Storm (20-18) on Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

With seven games remaining in the regular season, the Fever are one of four teams essentially competing for the final three playoff berths in the WNBA, with the other teams being Seattle, Golden State, and Los Angeles. All four teams currently have 18 losses, though they haven't all played the same number of games.

The Fever will play each of those teams over their next three games, hosting Seattle on Tuesday before embarking on a three-game West Coast trip that begins on Friday in Los Angeles and continues on Sunday at Golden State.

The Storm are in the midst of a five-game road trip and have won their first three games to start the trip, although none of those games were against current playoff teams.

Seattle's roster features four All-Stars. Nneka Ogwumike leads the team in scoring (18.3 points per game) and rebounding (7.1 per contest). Skylar Diggins averages 15.7 points and 5.9 assists, while Gabby Williams contributes 12.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.4 steals. The storm also acquired All-Star guard Brittney Sykes from Washington at the trade deadline and Sykes has averaged 12.8 points over her first eight games with the Storm.







