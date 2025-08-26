Postgame Notes: NYL 81, CON 79

Published on August 25, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







LIBERTY 81 | SUN 79

NEW YORK (23-15) | CONNECTICUT (9-28)

AUG. 25, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 27 10 21 23 81

SUN 15 21 23 20 79

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK CONNECTICUT

POINTS Stewart (19) Lacan (22)

REBOUNDS Jones (11) Morrow (15)

ASSISTS Ionescu (9) Mabrey (5)

KEY MILESTONES & TAKEAWAYS

The New York Liberty improved to 10-0 on the season in games that Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Breanna Stewart finished.

The Liberty, who lead the WNBA in assist percentage (73.0%), assisted on 26 of their 29 made field goals tonight (89.6%)-the team's second-best assist rate in a game this season.

New York extended its league lead for the most games with at least five players scoring 10+ points, recording its 15th such game this season, through performances from Kennedy Burke (14), Sabrina Ionescu (11), Jonquel Jones (18), Emma Meesseman (10), and Breanna Stewart (19).

In her first game since July 26, Breanna Stewart led New York with 19 points. Her first three field goals moved her to eighth on the Liberty's all-time leaderboard for made field goals (737), surpassing recent Ring of Honor inductee Tari Phillips. Additionally, Stewart recorded her 225th career game scoring at least 15 points, which ranks 11th in WNBA history.

Jonquel Jones notched her 101st career double-double with 18 points (8-for-10 FG, 2-for-4 3FG) and 11 rebounds, extending New York's undefeated streak to 33-0 when she reaches those marks. Jones also dished out six assists, making her just the fifth center in WNBA history-and the sixth player in franchise history-to record an 18-11-6 stat line. Additionally, her +13 plus/minus marked a game-high and the seventh time she has led the team in the category, all of which have resulted in wins.

For the first time since July 25, 2023, Sabrina Ionescu recorded 11 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists. Tonight marked her 10th such career performance, tying her with Courtney Vandersloot for the third-most games in WNBA history.

Ionescu became just the fourth all-time Liberty player to reach 1,000 made field goals.

Kennedy Burke made three of four attempts from beyond the arc, marking her fourth game this season shooting 75.0% on at least four three-point attempts. She now ties Jonquel Jones for the second-most such games in the WNBA this season.

New York finished the game shooting 50% (29-for-58) from the field for the ninth time this season, which ranks third in the WNBA.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.