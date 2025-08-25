Valkyries Postseason Picture: Seeking First-Ever Playoff Berth

The Golden State Valkyries are nearing the end of their inaugural WNBA regular season, with the playoffs beginning on Sept. 14. The Valkyries are currently in seventh place with a 19-18 record, 3.0 games behind the fifth-place New York Liberty and 1.0 game ahead of the ninth-place Los Angeles Sparks. They will need to clinch a top-eight seed to secure a playoff spot and if they're able to do so, they'd become the first expansion team to accomplish the feat in their first season.

Notable Season Series Standings:

Valkyries lost season series vs. New York Liberty 0-2 (one game remaining)

Valkyries won season series vs. Indiana Fever 2-0 (one game remaining)

Valkyries lead season series vs. Seattle Storm 2-1 (one game remaining)

Valkyries won season series vs. Los Angeles Sparks 3-1

WNBA Tiebreaker scenarios:

IF TWO TEAMS FINISH WITH THE SAME RECORD

Whoever has the better head-to-head win percentage finishes higher.

If both teams won their division, whichever team has the better conference win percentage gets the edge.

If both teams have an identical win percentage against their conference, whichever team has a better winning percentage against all teams with a .500 or better record gets the edge.

If the teams are still tied after tiebreakers 1-3, whichever team has a better point differential in head-to-head games gets the edge.

If the teams are still tied after tiebreakers 1-4, a coin toss will determine which team makes the playoffs.

Standings Watch:

5th: New York Liberty (Valkyries 3.0 games behind)

6th: Seattle Storm (Valkyries 0.5 games behind)

7th: Golden State Valkyries

8th: Indiana Fever (Valkyries tied)

9th: Los Angeles Sparks (Valkyries 1.0 game ahead)







