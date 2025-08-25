Golden State Valkyries Announce Inaugural 'Valkyries Fashion Show, Presented by Sephora'

Published on August 25, 2025

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries today announced the inaugural Valkyries Fashion Show, presented by Sephora. The show, taking place on August 28, will celebrate the intersection of basketball, fashion, and beauty culture, featuring pieces designed by Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes under the creative direction of Valkyries Collective member and fashion icon Brittany Hampton.

"Fashion has been a huge part of my personal journey," said Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes. "It's how I tell my story and shape my narrative without saying a word. As a professional athlete, people often see me in uniform, but style allows me to step outside of that and show different layers of who I am. It gives me confidence, it grounds me, and it reminds me that my identity is bigger than how I perform when I'm on the court. Valkyries Fashion Show means a lot to me because it gives women like me the platform to show that strength, creativity, and culture go hand in hand, and that's powerful for the next generation to see the many forms self-expression can take."

Valkyries Fashion Show, presented by Sephora, will take place in Above the Rim, a private space inside Chase Center overlooking downtown San Francisco and the Bay. Set against a custom Sephora-branded runway, the show will feature 15 total pieces, 13 of which are carefully curated from multiple emerging and established designers, including Retired from Society, AuthMade, Dead Dirt, Ru by Rupal, and Kids of Immigrants. These pieces will be available at Valkyries Shop beginning in October. Additionally, Hayes, known for her creative and bold fashion, will showcase two unique looks that she has designed.

"Fashion in sports isn't just about clothing; it's a powerful form of self-expression, a reflection of individual style and identity. But it's also a collective statement, a visual representation of the league's culture-bold, confident, and unapologetically authentic," said Valkyries President Jess Smith. " For many, it helps tell the story of who these incredible athletes are, on and off the court, and has become part of connecting with fans and shaping the league's cultural footprint."

Throughout the week, fans can expect exclusive content featuring their favorite Valkyries players. From fashion tips and trends to look-back features, the week will showcase creative, self-expressive takes on fashion.

For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.







