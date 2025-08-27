Golden State Valkyries Sign Free Agent Bree Hall to Hardship Contract

Published on August 27, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have signed Bree Hall to a seven-day roster hardship contract, the team announced today. Hall will wear No. 21 for Golden State and be available to play in Saturday's game against Washington.

Hall was signed by the Valkyries on June 18 and played in two games for Golden State earlier this season, totaling three points and two rebounds. The 6-foot-1 guard was the 20th -overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever, and made her WNBA preseason debut against the Brazilian National Team on May 4 where she scored nine points in 16 minutes. Hall averaged 5.8 points per game across 147 games during her collegiate career at South Carolina, guiding the Gamecocks to two NCAA Titles (2022 and 2024).

