Wings Fall Despite James' Big Effort

Published on August 27, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX (Aug. 27, 2025) - The Dallas Wings fell at home to the Connecticut Sun 101-95 on Wednesday night at College Park Center. Aziaha James led Dallas with 22 points, six assists, five rebounds and a steal, becoming the lone rookie this season with multiple games recording 20+ points, 5+ assists and 3+ 3-pointers made in a game. Myisha Hines-Allen followed with a season-high 18 points, paired with seven rebounds and two blocks. Amy Okonkwo posted double figures for the second consecutive game, notching a career-high 14 points. Dallas falls to 9-30 on the season as Connecticut improves to 10-28.

Game Leaders  

Points Rebounds Assists

Connecticut Lacan (22) Morrow (11) Hartley, Lacan (6)

Dallas James (22) Berger, Hines-Allen (7) James, Berger (6)

First Quarter: Dallas 30, Connecticut 21

The Wings featured a starting lineup of Grace Berger, James, Maddy Siegrist, Haley Jones and Luisa Geiselsöder for the first time this season. With Paige Bueckers scratched just before tipoff due to illness, James and Jones stepped up early to get Dallas ahead, combining for the Wings' first 13 points and a 14-6 run. Jones led Dallas with eight points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal. James and Myisha Hines-Allen each followed with seven points in the first. Dallas shot 59% from the field, 40% from three and 100% at the charity stripe for the quarter. The Wings put on a dominant performance in the paint, going 11-of-16 underneath the basket to outscore Connecticut 22-6. Leïla Lacan recorded eight of Connecticut's 21, going 3-of-6 from the floor with two assists and three steals.

Second Quarter: Dallas 19, Connecticut 33

Connecticut trimmed a once-double figure deficit down to a possession after an 11-2 run with five points from Marina Mabrey. The run grew to 19-6 as Lacan gave the Sun their first lead of the game at the 1:39 mark of the second. Siegrist and Okonkwo combined for 11 of Dallas' 19 in the second. Mabrey and Tina Charles both tallied double figures in the second, with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Dallas cooled behind the arc, shooting 14% to Connecticut's 67% for the quarter. The Wings advantage in the paint and on the bench held for the first half, as they outpaced Connecticut 36-18 and 16-11. The Sun's 33 points in the second quarter marked a season best.

Third Quarter: Dallas 21, Connecticut 29

The Sun's momentum carried into the third where they tallied a 13-5 run behind seven points from Charles and Lacan. Saniya Rivers followed with five points and an assist. Hines-Allen added eight points off the bench. Jones dished a quarter-high three assists as Berger grabbed a quarter-best four rebounds. Both Dallas and Connecticut shot above .500 from the floor in the third.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 18, Connecticut 25

Undeterred by the Sun's momentum, James kicked off a 12-0 Dallas run, finishing in the paint for an and-one. The run grew to 16-4, bringing the game within a single possession as Berger found Hines-Allen for a lay-in. Down four points, Okonkwo drew a Connecticut foul, converting her attempts to make it 95-93 with under a minute left to play. James then brought it to a 2-point game once again after Charles connected in the paint. Mabrey and Charles sealed it for Connecticut with free throws.

Five different Wings ended the night in double figures, with Siegrist (15) and Jones (12) joining James, Hines-Allen and Okonkwo. Dallas shot 51% from the floor, 27% from 3-point range and 77% from the free throw line for the night while outscoring Connecticut in the paint 60-38. Five players also tallied double figures for the Sun, headlined by Lacan's 22 points, six assists and four steals. Connecticut had 29 free-throw attempts to Dallas' 17.

Up next, Dallas will hit the road and face the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center on Friday. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing on ION.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.