Aces Take Down Dream 81-75, Tie Franchise Winning Streak with a Dozen Straight

Published on August 27, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







ATLANTA - A 15-0 run to end the third quarter split the game wide open as the Las Vegas Aces (26-14) outlasted the Atlanta Dream (24-14) 81-75 on Wednesday night in Atlanta. A'ja Wilson scored a game-high 34 points, her league-leading 11th 30-point game of the year; Jackie Young had her second triple-double of the season with 10 points, a team-high 11 boards and 10 assists; and Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd scored 14 apiece. With the win, the Aces upped their winning streak to 12, matching the franchise record set in 2012.

Brionna Jones and Rhyne Howard scored 19 apiece to lead the Dream and Allisha Gray finished with 15.

Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Aces 16 24 21 20 81

Dream 19 23 6 27 75

First Quarter Highlights (Atlanta 19, Las Vegas 16)

Shooting 0 of 4 to start, the Aces never led in the quarter, but tied it up thrice, and Atlanta never went up by more than 4. Atlanta hit on 47.1% of its shots from the field and Las Vegas made just 38.9% of its field goal attempts. The Aces made 2 of 7 from deep and the Dream were 1 of 7. All 7 of the Dream's 2-pointers were scored in the paint; the Aces scored 6 in the key. Wilson led the Aces with 6 points and Jones topped out with 8.

Second Quarter Highlights (Atlanta 42, Las Vegas 40)

The Aces scored the first bucket, but Atlanta got the next 7 to go up 26-18, its largest lead of the quarter. An 8-4 response by the Aces clawed it back to a 4-point game at 6:20. From there, the Dream's lead vacillated between 2 and 6 points. The Aces scored the final 4 of the half and Atlanta had a chance at a final bucket but missed a trio of layup attempts in the last 3.8 seconds. The Aces hit 58.8% of their field goal attempts and Atlanta made 50%. Neither team scored a 3-pointer, with the Aces missing their lone attempt and the Dream missing 3. Wilson led all scorers with 10 in the frame and Howard had 8.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 61, Atlanta 48)

Las Vegas took its first lead of the game on a 4-point play from Chelsea Gray to make it 46-44 at 7:27. Atlanta briefly took it back, 48-46, at 4:16. From there, it was all Aces. Dana Evans tied it up at 3:57, Wilson followed with back-to-back 3s and a jumper, and Loyd closed it out with a 3 and a floater to cap the 15-0 run. The Aces connected on 8 of 16 from the field, including 4 of 8 from deep, while their defense forced the Dream into 2 of 19 from the floor and 0 of 7 behind the arc. Wilson led all scorers with 8, no Dream player scored more than 3.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 81, Atlanta 75)

Although the Dream reeled things back and came within 3 points, 73-70, with 67 seconds remaining, the Aces never lost their composure or lead in the final frame. Loyd hit a 3 with 51 seconds on the clock and after a pull-up jumper on the other end, Chelsea Gray netted a 3 for some breathing room with 25.1 seconds left. The Dream found their shot for 52.4% shooting and went 3 of 7 from distance; the Aces shot 43.8% from the floor and 2 of 5 from deep. Wilson scored a high of 10 points, which was matched by Howard.

KEY STATS:

The Aces connected on 47.8% (32-67 FGs) and shot 38.1% (8-21 3pt FGs) from distance; the Dream shot 40% (30-75 FGs) from the floor and were held to just 16.7% (4-24 3pt FGs) from beyond the arc. Atlanta had made 33.3% of its 3-pointers through its first 37 games.

Atlanta outscored Las Vegas 46-38 points in the paint and 8-3 in second chance points, but the Aces outscored their opponent 7-6 in fast break points.

Las Vegas only gave up 7 points off their 7 turnovers, while capitalizing on 16 points on Atlanta's 10 miscues.

The Dream outrebounded the Aces 43-32, including 13-5 on the offensive glass.

At the charity stripe, the Aces shot 9 of 11 (.818) while the Dream shot 11 of 13 (.846).

Both teams recorded 4 steals, but the Aces recorded 6 blocks compared to the Dream's 3.

Loyd outscored the Dream's bench 14-10.

The game saw 5 ties, 3 of which came in the first quarter, and 3 lead changes.

GAME NOTES

Loyd entered the game with 997 defensive rebounds and with 1 grabbed tonight, is 2 away from 1,000.

Loyd now has 5,979 career points and is 21 away from becoming the 16th player in WNBA history with 6,000 points.

Wilson entered the game with 1,435 made free throws and with her 6 free throws made, moved past Katie Smith (1,440) and into No. 9 on the league's all-time list and Loyd (1,344) needs 9 more to move past Sylvia Fowles (1,352) and into No. 16 on that list.

Wilson entered the game ranked No. 22 with 2,442 rebounds. With her 9 boards, she leapfrogged Yolanda Griffith(2,444), Lauren Jackson (2,447) and Crystal Langhorne (2,454) to jump to No. 19.

Wilson needs just 48 more rebounds over the final four games to reach 2,500 boards. Should she do so, Wilson will become the 18th player to ever amass 2,500 boards. She also will become the 3rd player in WNBA history with 5,500 points, 2,500 rebounds, 500 assists, 500 blocked shots and 300 steals. Not to sound like a broken record, but she will be the youngest and fastest to put up those numbers behind Lisa Leslie (313 games; 35 years, 335 days) and Candace Parker (326 games; 34 years, 122 days).

With her second career triple double tonight, Young is now only the second player this season to record multiple triple double games. Alyssa Thomas leads the league with 7.

Young is also the only player in franchise history to record multiple triple doubles in an Aces uniform. Gray and Margo Dydek each have 1.

Wilson now has 35 career games with 30 or more points, which ranks No. 2 on the W all-time list. Diana Taurasi is No. 1 with 54.

UP NEXT: The Aces have a week off before their next game -- a rematch with the Minnesota Lynx (30-7) Sept. 4 at T-Mobile Arena.







