Cecilia Zandalasini Injury Update

Published on August 27, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - Golden State Valkyries forward Cecilia Zandalasini has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Washington due to a left calf strain. Zandalasini has missed the past two games due to the injury and will continue working with the Valkyries' medical team. Following Saturday's game, her status will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

