Sun Take Down Wings, 101-95

Published on August 27, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Arlington, TX - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (10-28) defeated the Dallas Wings (9-30), 101-95, on the road in Texas. Connecticut's 101 points mark a new season-high in scoring and the team's first-time hitting 100+ in a regular season game since August 16, 2024, also against the Dallas Wings (109). With the win the Sun move to 1-2 against the Wings in 2025.

Rookie guard Leila Lacan led Connecticut in scoring for the second-straight game, tying her career-high with 22 points, three rebounds, six assists and four steals in the win. Lacan has gone for 4+ steals on five occasions and eclipsed 50 steals for her rookie career (51). Lacan joins Caitlin Clark (2), Tamika Catchings (2) and Andrew Stinson as the only rookies in league history have recorded at least 22 points, six assists and four steals in a regular season contest.

Marina Mabrey notched 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes played in the game. She finished 4/11 from the floor, including 2/5 from beyond the arc and 8/9 from the charity stripe. Tina Charles also notched 18 points, along with five rebounds, three assists and one block in 27 minutes of action.

Rookie guard Saniya Rivers and rookie forward Aneesah Morrow each tallied 11 points to round of the Sun's double-digit scorers. Rivers notched one rebound, one assist and finished a team-best 3/6 from beyond the arc. Morrow tallied her sixth double-double of the season, adding 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The Sun trailed the Wings, 16-8, heading into the first media timeout of the game. Dallas began the game shooting 58.3% (7/12), while Connecticut started just 33.3% (2/6) from the field through the first five minutes of the contest. The Wings closed the quarter outscoring the Sun, 14-13, to take a 30-21 lead into the second. Leila Lacan finished the first quarter with eight points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals to lead the Sun.

Dallas began the second quarter on a 6-3 run to take an 11-point lead, 35-24, and force Connecticut into a timeout with 8:08 to play in the first half. The Sun responded on an 11-2 run to cut the lead to two, 37-35, and force the Wings into a timeout with 4:58 to play in the second. Marina Mabrey had five of Connecticut's 11 points on that run. A 16-8 run by the Sun gave them their largest lead of the half at 6, 51-45, then the Wings scored four unanswered to cut it back to two, 51-49. Marina Mabrey closed the half with a three-point field goal from just beyond the half court line to push the Sun's lead back up to five, 54-49, heading into the locker room.

The Sun outscored the Wings, 33-19, in the second quarter, putting up the team's most points in a single quarter this season. Leila Lacan led Connecticut with 15 points, two rebounds, five assists and three steals in the first half. Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey each added 12 points through two quarters of action. Dallas scored 36 of their 49 points in the paint in the first half of action. Connecticut notched just 18 paint points through two quarters.

Connecticut opened the second half on a 15-10 run to extend their lead to 10, 69-59, with 5:29 to go in the third quarter. Saniya Rivers and Aneesah Morrow each had five points to lead the Sun in the opening minutes of the third. The Sun outscored the Wings, 14-11, the rest of the way to take an 83-70 lead into the fourth. Dallas began the fourth quarter on a 13-8 run to cut Connecticut's lead to eight, 91-83, with 5:24 to play in the game. Another six unanswered by the Wings cut into the Sun's lead again, 91-89, with 2:20 to go in the fourth. Connecticut held Dallas at bay however, as the two teams traded baskets and made free-throws down the stretch, with the Sun taking home the 101-95 win.

Five players on the Wings finished in double digits with rookie guard Aziaha James leading the team with 22 points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal. Forward Myisha Hines-Allen added 18 points, seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 22 minutes off the bench.

The Sun let up an opponent season-high 60 points in the paint, as the Wings won the paint battle, 60-38. Dallas also outscored Connecticut in second chance points, 9-7, and fast break points, 22-16.

Connecticut shot 47.8% (33/69) from the floor, including 38.1% (8/21) from beyond the three-point line. The Sun also made a season-high 27 free-throws, shooting 93.1% (27/29) on the night.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 101 21 33 29 18 Lacan- 22 Morrow- 11 Lacan- 6

DAL 95 30 19 21 25 James- 22 Berger/Hines-Allen- 7 James/Berger- 6

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun return home to host the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday, August 30 at 7:00 PM ET at Mohegan Sun Arena.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.