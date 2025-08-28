Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 75, Las Vegas Aces 81

Published on August 27, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA DREAM (24-14) vs. LAS VEGAS ACES (26-14)

Game 38 | August 27, 2025 | Gateway Center Arena, Atlanta, Ga

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 19 23 6 27 75

Las Vegas 16 24 21 20 81

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Las Vegas

Points Howard/Jones (19) Wilson (34)

Rebounds Hillmon (15) Young (11)

Assists Howard (7) Young (10)

KEY NOTES

The Dream started Te-Hina Paopao, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Brionna Jones - moving to 2-1 with that lineup this season.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. the Las Vegas Aces is now 6-17 overall and 3-8 at home.

Rhyne Howard tallied 19 points, seven assists, and four rebounds, marking her 11th scoring lead and 13th time leading in assists this season.

Brionna Jones matched Howard with 19 points, adding five rebounds and two assists - her fourth time leading the Dream in scoring.

Allisha Gray finished with 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists. She recorded her 27th game with 15+ points and set a new franchise record for most double-digit scoring games in a season (37), surpassing Howard's 2023 mark.

Naz Hillmon pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds to go with seven points and three assists, leading the Dream on the glass for the 13th time this season.

Brittney Griner surpassed 2,500 career rebounds, finishing with five boards. She currently ranks 17th all-time in WNBA history, 21 rebounds behind Swin Cash.

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER RECAP

Q1

Jones opened with back-to-back scores in the lane, setting the tone early.

Gray drilled a three and Howard found Jones inside for another bucket.

Hillmon got on the board with two free throws, while Caldwell added key baskets off the bench.

Jones paced the Dream with eight first-quarter points as Atlanta shot 77.8% from the field and went perfect at the line.

Dream led 13-11 after one.

Q2

Gray dished an early assist inside before Coffey powered through for her first points.

Jones continued her dominance with an and-one finish, followed by a Howard jumper.

Griner scored her first basket on a setup from Gray, while Jones added another inside bucket.

Howard closed the half with a steal and two free throws, keeping Atlanta perfect at the stripe.

Dream led 42-40 at halftime.

Q3

Gray opened the second half with a jumper, while Hillmon scored three quick points inside and at the line.

Hillmon carried the offense in the third, accounting for half of Atlanta's points in the period.

Dream stayed steady at the stripe, converting 50% of their free throws.

Q4

Jones scored inside to open the quarter, followed by Gray with another finish at the rim.

Jones and Gray kept the run going with back-to-back buckets.

Howard buried her first three, then Paopao chipped in her first points.

Jones came up with a steal and assisted Gray on a fast-break layup.

Paopao drained a clutch three with 1:07 left to trim the deficit to three.

Howard knocked down another three with 10.3 seconds remaining, but Atlanta ultimately fell 81-75.







