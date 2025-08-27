Storm Suffer Setback at Indiana, 95-75

Published on August 27, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - Nneka Ogwumike had 17 points and Brittney Sykes added 12, but the Seattle Storm fell to the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 95-75.

Skylar Diggins handed out eight assists and tied her career high with four blocked shots to go along with six points. Dominique Malonga led Seattle with six rebounds.

Erica Wheeler put in six points, including the 3,000th of her career.

Ogwumike hit 7-of-11 from the field, including both of her tries from three. She's shooting 69.2% (18-of-26) in her last two games and 61.3% (38-of-62) in the last five, being just one of eight players in the league to be shooting above 50% on the season.

Led by Malonga's eight points, the Storm's reserves outscored their Indiana counterparts, 30-14. Seattle also had nine blocked shots, with Ezi Magbegor logging three to go along with Diggins' four and Malonga's two. Magbegor now has a league-leading 80, four ahead of Las Vegas' A'ja Wilson.

Gabby Williams came up with another steal, which puts her at 91 for the season. She is just the third player in WNBA history to grab more than 90 steals in a single season.

The Fever were led by Aliyah Boston's 27 points. Odyssey Sims added 22 and Kelsey Mitchell had 21.

The Storm's last away game of the regular season is a matchup against the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday, August 28. Tipoff is at 5:00 pm PT and will be broadcast locally on CW Seattle and available for Prime Video users in Washington state.







