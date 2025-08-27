Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Fever - 8/31/25

Published on August 27, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Valkyries will host the Indiana Fever on the second night of a back-to-back at Chase Center on Sunday. The Valkyries are 2-0 in the regular season series against the Fever and have won both games by double digits. Fever All-Star guard Caitlin Clark played in each of the first two meetings, but her status is in question for Sunday's matchup as she hasn't played since July 15 and is dealing with both a groin and ankle injury. That said, Clark did participate in a recent shootaround and went through non-contact drills for the first time since the initial injury, which is a sign of progress.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance at Sunday's game will receive a Valkyries bucket hat, presented by Coinbase.

Valkyries vs. Fever

Sunday, Aug. 31 | Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX (Bay Area) KMAX (Sacramento)NBA TV

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

INDIANA SCOUTING REPORT

The Indiana Fever have stayed afloat without Caitlin Clark, hovering around .500 in her absence. The Fever have relied on their two other All-Stars - Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston - to step into elevated roles. Mitchell is having a career-year as one of four players in the league averaging at least 20 points per game and a 55 true shooting percentage or higher, joined by Napheesa Collier, A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum. Boston is also scoring at a career-best rate as one of four players averaging at least 15 points and eight rebounds per game, joined by A'ja Wilson, Alyssa Thomas and Jonquel Jones.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.