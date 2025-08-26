Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Mystics - 8/30/25

Published on August 26, 2025

Golden State Valkyries News Release







After a five-day break, the Golden State Valkyries return to Chase Center for a back-to-back set, hosting the Washington Mystics on Saturday and the Indiana Fever on Sunday. Golden State is fresh off a matchup against Paige Bueckers, the league's leading rookie scorer and the Mystics have the second and third place rookies on that list, Sonia Citron and Kiki Irafen. In fourth place is Valkyries' rookie Janelle Salaün. The Valkyries won their first regular season game in franchise history against the Mystics and are a perfect 3-0 against them this season.

Valkyries vs. Mystics

Saturday, Aug. 30 | Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX+ (Bay Area) KMAX (Sacramento)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

BUY TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

Veronica Burton scored a game-high 25 points and dished out a game-best 13 assists in the Valkyries' 90-81 win over the Wings in Dallas on Sunday. The Valkyries led by as many as 19 points in the win and set a franchise record with 16 made 3-pointers. Iliana Rupert set a career-high with five made threes and Kate Martin's fourth 3-pointer of the game gave Golden State their new milestone. Golden State set a defensive tone against rookie All-Star Paige Bueckers, becoming the first team to hold her to single digits this season - she finished with nine points on 3-for-12 shooting. » Full Game Recap

POSTSEASON RACE HEATING UP

The Golden State Valkyries are nearing the end of their inaugural WNBA regular season, with the playoffs beginning on Sept. 14. The Valkyries are currently in seventh place with a 19-18 record, 3.0 games behind the fifth-place New York Liberty and 1.0 game ahead of the ninth-place Los Angeles Sparks. They will need to clinch a top-eight seed to secure a playoff spot and if they're able to do so, they'd become the first expansion team to accomplish the feat in their first season. » Full Story

WASHINGTON D.C. SCOUTING REPORT

The Washington Mystics are on a four-game losing streak and 3.5 games behind the Valkyries in the standings. The Mystics are the lowest-ranked team to be still mathematically alive to make the playoffs, but will need to win the overwhelming majority of their six remaining games to qualify. Washington is led by two All-Star rookies in guard Sonia Citron and forward Kiki Irafen.







