A'ja Wilson Earns Third Consecutive Western Conference Player of the Week Award

Published on August 26, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that reigning M'VP and Aces forward A'ja Wilson was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Aug. 18-24. It is her 27th Player of the Week honor and fifth this season. She previously earned the honor the last two weeks on Aug. 19 and Aug. 12 and then on June 1 and July 1.

Wilson is now tied Candace Parker (27) for the second-most honors in league history. Tina Charles is No. 1 after collecting her 33rd weekly honor for her play last week. The overall W record for most weekly awards won in a season is 7 (three times, all in the Eastern Conference). The Western Conference high-water mark is 6, which Wilson, who is tied with Nneka Ogwumike (2016, Western) and Breanna Stewart (2023, Eastern), accomplished in 2024.

Wilson led the Aces with a 3-0 record this past week. During the 3 games, she averaged 29 points on 53.2% shooting from the floor, 12.7 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals. She also connected on 90% (18-20 FTs) during that span.

In the Aces 74-72 win against Atlanta, Wilson posted 32 points on 50% field goal shooting, 12 rebounds, 5 blocks, 4 assists and made all 6 of her free throws. In that game, she became the 24th player in WNBA history to score 5,500 career points and was the fastest to that mark. On top of that, she became the 15th player in W history with at least 5,500 points and 2,000 rebounds, again becoming the youngest and fastest. She also became the only player in league history to record 3 games with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks, having also recorded that stat line on July 5, 2024, and July 12, 2024.

Wilson tallied a game-high 19 points and 13 rebounds in a dominating 83-61 win against Phoenix on Aug. 21, an outing that produced her 117th career double-double.

At Washington, in a 91-81 win on Aug. 23, marked the league-leading 10th 30-point game of the season for Wilson, who has now recorded 30 or more points in 34 career games. Her 30/10 double-double is a league-high 25th of her career and a league-leading 9th in 2025.

Through games of Aug. 25, the 2025 WNBA M'VP and Defensive Player of the Year candidate leads the league in total points (789), total rebounds (346), blocks per game (2.2 bpg), second chance points (3.9), points off opponent turnovers (4.4) and player efficiency rating (32.3); and lists second in averaged points (23.2 ppg), rebounds (10.2 rpg) and points in the paint (12.4) and total blocks (74).

The Aces, who are on an 11-game winning streak, during which Wilson averaged 26.2 ppg, 12.7 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.5 spg and 1.8 bpg, conclude their 3-game road trip in Atlanta against the No. 2 Dream (24-13) Wednesday, Aug. 26. The game tips at 4:30 p.m. in Las Vegas and can be seen on Vegas 34 and NBA TV. The Aces final four games include three at T-Mobile Arena, including a Sept. 4 rematch against Minnesota, before a pair against Chicago on Sept. 7 and 9. They take to the road for a Sept. 11 clash against Los Angeles to conclude the regular season.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.