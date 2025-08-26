Tina Charles Named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Published on August 26, 2025

Uncasville, CT - Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles was named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the week of August 18-August 24, the league announced today. This marks the 33rd time she has earned the honor, the most by any player in league history. It also marks her 11th Eastern Conference Player of the Week nod with the Connecticut Sun and her first honor since September 12, 2021, during her time with the Washington Mystics.

During the week of August 18-August 24, Charles helped lead the Sun to a 3-0 record and averaged 19.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game. In the Sun's 80-69 road win over the Mystics on August 19, Charles notched 13 points and nine rebounds. Two days later, on August 21, the veteran center led Connecticut to another victory over Washington, tallying a team-best 21 points, six rebounds and two steals in the 67-56 home win. Charles also moved into sole possession of 10th all-time in games played in WNBA history in the contest, competing in her 464th career-game in the W.

To close out the week, Charles led the Sun with her 200th career-double-double, notching 23 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in a 94-84 road win against the Chicago Sky. She is the only player in league history to achieve the mark, as she picked up her 86th double-double in a Sun uniform and sixth double-double this season.

Charles and the Connecticut Sun return to action on Wednesday, August 27 against the Dallas Wings at 8:00 PM ET/7:00 PM CT on the road in Arlington.

Tina Charles Eastern Conference Player of the Week Honors:

6/21/10 Connecticut

6/20/2011 Connecticut

7/05/2011 Connecticut

8/8/2011 Connecticut

9/4/2011 Connecticut

6/17/12 Connecticut

7/8/12 Connecticut

7/15/12 Connecticut

9/23/12 Connecticut

8/4/13 Connecticut

7/6/14 New York

8/3/14 New York

7/19/15 New York

8/2/15 New York

5/22/16 New York

6/5/16 New York

6/19/16 New York

6/26/16 New York

7/3/16 New York

7/23/16 New York

9/11/16 New York

6/4/17 New York

6/11/17 New York

7/23/17 New York

7/30/17 New York

8/20/17 New York

8/27/17 New York

9/3/17 New York

6/3/18 New York

7/7/19 New York

6/13/21 Washington

9/12/21 Washington

8/24/25 Connecticut







