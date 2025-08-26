Wilson, Young Combine for 40 Points as Aces Clinch Playoff Spot with 79-74 Win over Chicago

Published on August 26, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

CHICAGO - Jackie Young scored 22 points and A'ja Wilson finished with 18 as the Las Vegas Aces (25-14) narrowly defeated the Chicago Sky (9-28) 79-74 on Monday night in Chicago. In extending their winning streak to 11, the Aces also became the second team to clinch a WNBA playoff berth, their seventh in as many seasons. In addition to Young, who also dished out 7 assists and had 3 steals, Chelsea Gray netted 14 points and had 7 dimes and NaLyssa Smith chipped in 10 points to round out the double-digit scorers.

Chicago's Ariel Atkins, who had 19 at the half, finished with 30 to lead her side and Kamilla Cardoso scored 19 and Angel Reese capped the night with 10 points and a game-high 17 rebounds.

Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

ACES 20 24 16 19 79

SKY 14 18 24 18 74

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 20, Chicago 14)

With Chicago up 7-3, the Aces scored 7 straight in a 12-2 run for a 15-9 lead midway through the quarter. Las Vegas retained the lead through the end of the frame. The Aces hit 47.1% from the field and fired off 4 of 7 from deep; its defense held the Sky to 27.8% from the floor and 1 of 3 behind the arc. The Aces did not earn a trip to the line and Chicago made 3 of 4 from the stripe. Gray led the Aces with 6 points and Atkins led all with 7 for Chicago.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 44, Chicago 32)

Holding Chicago to shooting 2 of 7 from the field, the Aces went on a 10-4 run to expand their lead to 30-18 at 6:20. However, the Sky scored the next 9 in a 12-2 run to pull to 32-30 at 2:43. During that stretch, the Aces committed a pair of turnovers and made zero of their 4 field goal attempts, getting their lone 2 points from the line. Young hit a floater at 2:24, nabbed a bad pass on the other end and converted to a 3-pointer to spark her own 12-2 run to close the half. The Aces hit 52.9% of their shots from the field and 4 of 8 from distance, while the Sky made 43.8% of their shots and 2 of 7 from afar. Young, who was 3 of 3 from deep, scored 15 in the quarter and Atkins had 12.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 60, Chicago 56)

The Aces went up 48-34 before Chicago strung together a 15-3 run to again erase the Aces double-digit lead and close to 51-49 at 3:43. Las Vegas held no more than a 4-point lead over the waning minutes. In outscoring Las Vegas 24-16, Chicago shot 43.8% from the field and held Las Vegas to just 27.8% of its field goal attempts. Cardoso scored a high of 13 for the Sky and Wilson led the Aces with 7.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 79, Chicago 74)

The Aces were unable to shake the Sky and with 4:02 to play, were up by 5, 73-68. Chicago made 3 straight stops, while scoring 6 on the other end and bumped ahead 74-73 with 2:37 left. That marked the Sky's first lead since going in front 7-5 in the first 3 minutes of play. After a Chicago miss, offensive board and turnover at 1:54, Gray swished in a 3 that put the Aces on top for good, 76-74, with 1:35 on the clock. Chicago missed its final 3 attempts, while Smith came up with a pair of rebounds and a blocked shot over the final 1:21 to help the Aces close out the win. The Aces made 53.3% of their shots and Chicago hit just 40%. Wilson and Atkins came up with 7 points apiece for their respective teams.

KEY STATS:

The Aces shot 44.8% (30-67 FGs) from the floor and 47.8% (11-23 3pt FGs) from beyond the arc; the Sky were held to 38.5% (25-65 FGs) of their shot attempts and hit on 27.8% (5-18 3pt FGs) from distance.

Las Vegas only gave up 5 points off their 12 turnovers and capitalized on 18 points off 19 Chicago miscues.

The Aces tallied 9 steals and 5 blocked shots, while their opponent recorded 4 steals and 4 blocked shots.

At the charity stripe, the Aces were 8 of 10 (.800), while the Sky were 19 of 23 (.826).

The Sky outscored the Aces 36-26 in the paint, 9-5 in second chance points and 12-10 in fast break points.

Chicago outrebounded the Aces 42-24, including 10-4 on the offensive glass.

Evans single handedly outscored the Sky's bench 8-7.

The game saw 3 lead changes and the lone tie came in the first quarter.

GAME NOTES:

The Aces became the second team this season to clinch a playoff spot after No. 1 Minnesota (30-7).

The win marked the 250th of Gray's career and the 200th for Loyd.

Gray entered the game needing 1 made 3-pointer to break a tie with Jia Perkins (198) and stand alone at No. 5 on the all-time franchise 3PM list. With her 4 made 3s, she now has 202 and trails No. 4 Jackie Young (297)

Young's 22 points marked the 12th time she's scored at least 20 points this season.

Candace Parker, who finished out her Hall of Fame career with the 2023 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, had her No. 3 jersey retired at halftime. She played two years in Chicago in 2021 and 2022, leading the Sky to the 2021 W title.

The Aces were without Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (maternity).

UP NEXT: The Aces will conclude their 3-game road swing at Atlanta for their third clash against the Dream (24-13) on Wednesday, Aug. 27, at 4:30 p.m. PT at Gateway Center Arena. The game will air on Vegas 34 and NBA TV. The Aces currently own a 2-0 head-to-head record against Atlanta this season, including a narrow 76-74 win on Aug. 19 and 87-72 on July 22.







