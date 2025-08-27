Indiana Fever Shut Down Seattle Storm in 95-75 Victory

Published on August 26, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (20-18) battled to a 20-point victory over Seattle, with the 95-75 win officially completing the 3-0 (W-L) sweep this season against the Storm.

The Fever led the Storm, 26-20, at the end of the first quarter with 12 points from Kelsey Mitchell and seven points from Odyssey Sims. The Fever extended their lead to double digits at the end of the second half with eight points from Aliyah Boston, and four points from Mitchell and Damiris Dantas in the second quarter.

A 10-point quarter from Boston and five points from Sims, widened the lead over the Storm ending the third quarter up, 74-56. The Fever, whose lead got up to 32 points in the final quarter, maintained their lead throughout the fourth to earn the 20-point margin of victory.

Indiana Fever Notes:

With her three-pointer at 7:27 in the first quarter, Kelsey Mitchell set a new franchise record for most points scored in a single season, surpassing the previous record of 769 points set by Caitlin Clark in 2024. Mitchell now has 787 points this season with six games remaining.

Aliyah Boston eclipsed 1,000 career rebounds, becoming the fastest in franchise history to do so. Boston (1,003) currently has the fourth-most rebounds in Fever history behind Tamika Catchings (3,316), Erlana Larkins (1,190) and Ebony Hoffman (1,115).

Boston also recorded three assists, surpassing 350 in her career, becoming the ninth player in Fever history to do so. Boston is one of only two non-guards to record at least 350 assists, joining Tamika Catchings, and the only center to achieve said record, doing so in 118 games.

Odyssey Sims scored 23 points on the night, her most since joining the Fever.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever begin a three-game road trip, first at the LA Sparks on Friday, August 29 at 10 p.m. ET, broadcast on ION.







