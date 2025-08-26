Dallas Wings Sign Serena Sundell to Seven-Day Hardship Contract

Published on August 26, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - With the season-ending injury to JJ Quinerly, the Dallas Wings have signed guard Serena Sundell to a seven-day hardship contract. Sundell will be available for Wednesday's game against the Connecticut Sun.

Sundell was selected 26th overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm. The 6-2 guard is Kansas State's all-time assists leader, earning First Team All-Big 12 honors twice over her four-year career, along with AP and WBCA All-America Honorable Mention accolades during her senior season in 2024-25. The Missouri native averaged 14.1 points and 7.3 assists while shooting over 50 percent from the field during her final season with the Wildcats. Sundell was waived by Seattle just prior to the start of the regular season. She most recently played for the 2025 USA 3x3 Women's Nations League Team this past July in Chile.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.