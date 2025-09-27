Dallas Wings, City of Dallas Hold Practice Facility Groundbreaking Ceremony

Published on September 26, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Dallas, TX - The Dallas Wings and City of Dallas hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on a new, state-of-the-art practice facility at Joey Georgusis Park in west Dallas/Oak Cliff on Friday. The facility will serve as the permanent training home of the Dallas Wings. The new facility is designed to benefit both professional athletes and the community, offering multipurpose spaces for youth programs, local athletics, and special events.

"It is a great day to be in West Oak Cliff and the City of Dallas, Texas," Dallas Wings CEO and Managing Partner Greg Bibb stated in his remarks. "Welcome to history in the making as we officially break ground on the Dallas Wings practice facility - a truly transformative public-private partnership between the City of Dallas and the Dallas Wings."

Friday's ceremony featured Dallas City leadership, including City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Gay Donnell Willis, along with City Councilmembers and delegates from the Parks & Rec Department. Dallas Wings representation included Bibb and other team partners, Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller, players Arike Ogunbowale and Li Yueru, and members of the Front Office, coaching, and operations staff.

"The players will have the best - practice space, treatment and recovery, nutrition, strength and conditioning, and technology - elements essential to putting our athletes in the best position to win and for the Wings to become a championship organization," Bibb said. "The facility will also feature mother's rooms, a family lounge, meeting spaces, and player services to ensure our athletes and their loved ones are cared for on and off the court"

"The Dallas Wings practice facility will also help the team better serve the community by offering more camps, more clinics, more basketball and life skill development, and ultimately more opportunities for Dallas' youth," Bibb continued. "Our professional athletes will serve as role models not seen from afar on a television or social media platform, but in this community's backyard, right here in West Oak Cliff, up close and personal, where the city can be inspired and the Wings can help the next generation realize what is possible with dreams, opportunity and hard work."

Renderings of the 70,700 square-foot practice facility were displayed at the event. Included in the images were two courts, a 3,800 square-foot locker room, player lifestyle suite with hair and nail salon, content studio, family lounge, mother rooms, over 4,000 square feet of strength and conditioning space, full-service dining facility, and community space. See below for a link to the renderings.

"The project is actually bigger than just the brick and the mortar; it will truly be the hub of systematic change," said City Manager Bizor Tolbert. "It is where women's sports, family health and community pride will intersect and come together."

In her closing remarks, Bizor Tolbert added, "I want to say as we go into the next phase, we want you to hold us accountable. Greg [Bibb] talked about how we're going to deliver the project, and my commitment is that we will deliver this practice facility for you by the Spring of 2026."

Notable key features of the state-of-the-art Dallas Wings practice facility include:

70,700 Square Feet of Total Space

Two Courts with 10 Baskets

3,800 Square Foot Player Locker Room Featuring Steam, Sauna, and Eight-Station Vanity Space

Player Lifestyle Suite with Hair and Nail Salon

Family Lounge

Two Mother's Rooms for Nursing

Broadcast & Content Studio

Media Work Room

Film Theater with Video Analytics Suite

Hydrotherapy Pools

Hyperbaric Chamber

Salt Room

Massage & Recovery Rooms

Mental Performance & Player Services Offices

Over 4,000 square feet of Strength & Conditioning Space

Outdoor Training Space

Full-Service Kitchen and Dining Facility

Basketball Administration & Coaching Offices

Draft Room

Staff & Auxiliary Locker Rooms

Community Space & Meeting Room

The facility is expected to open before the 2026 WNBA season, strengthening Dallas's role as a hub for women's professional sports and expanding opportunities for youth engagement across the city.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.