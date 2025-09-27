Dallas Wings, City of Dallas Hold Practice Facility Groundbreaking Ceremony
Published on September 26, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release
Dallas, TX - The Dallas Wings and City of Dallas hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on a new, state-of-the-art practice facility at Joey Georgusis Park in west Dallas/Oak Cliff on Friday. The facility will serve as the permanent training home of the Dallas Wings. The new facility is designed to benefit both professional athletes and the community, offering multipurpose spaces for youth programs, local athletics, and special events.
"It is a great day to be in West Oak Cliff and the City of Dallas, Texas," Dallas Wings CEO and Managing Partner Greg Bibb stated in his remarks. "Welcome to history in the making as we officially break ground on the Dallas Wings practice facility - a truly transformative public-private partnership between the City of Dallas and the Dallas Wings."
Friday's ceremony featured Dallas City leadership, including City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Gay Donnell Willis, along with City Councilmembers and delegates from the Parks & Rec Department. Dallas Wings representation included Bibb and other team partners, Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller, players Arike Ogunbowale and Li Yueru, and members of the Front Office, coaching, and operations staff.
"The players will have the best - practice space, treatment and recovery, nutrition, strength and conditioning, and technology - elements essential to putting our athletes in the best position to win and for the Wings to become a championship organization," Bibb said. "The facility will also feature mother's rooms, a family lounge, meeting spaces, and player services to ensure our athletes and their loved ones are cared for on and off the court"
"The Dallas Wings practice facility will also help the team better serve the community by offering more camps, more clinics, more basketball and life skill development, and ultimately more opportunities for Dallas' youth," Bibb continued. "Our professional athletes will serve as role models not seen from afar on a television or social media platform, but in this community's backyard, right here in West Oak Cliff, up close and personal, where the city can be inspired and the Wings can help the next generation realize what is possible with dreams, opportunity and hard work."
Renderings of the 70,700 square-foot practice facility were displayed at the event. Included in the images were two courts, a 3,800 square-foot locker room, player lifestyle suite with hair and nail salon, content studio, family lounge, mother rooms, over 4,000 square feet of strength and conditioning space, full-service dining facility, and community space. See below for a link to the renderings.
"The project is actually bigger than just the brick and the mortar; it will truly be the hub of systematic change," said City Manager Bizor Tolbert. "It is where women's sports, family health and community pride will intersect and come together."
In her closing remarks, Bizor Tolbert added, "I want to say as we go into the next phase, we want you to hold us accountable. Greg [Bibb] talked about how we're going to deliver the project, and my commitment is that we will deliver this practice facility for you by the Spring of 2026."
Notable key features of the state-of-the-art Dallas Wings practice facility include:
70,700 Square Feet of Total Space
Two Courts with 10 Baskets
3,800 Square Foot Player Locker Room Featuring Steam, Sauna, and Eight-Station Vanity Space
Player Lifestyle Suite with Hair and Nail Salon
Family Lounge
Two Mother's Rooms for Nursing
Broadcast & Content Studio
Media Work Room
Film Theater with Video Analytics Suite
Hydrotherapy Pools
Hyperbaric Chamber
Salt Room
Massage & Recovery Rooms
Mental Performance & Player Services Offices
Over 4,000 square feet of Strength & Conditioning Space
Outdoor Training Space
Full-Service Kitchen and Dining Facility
Basketball Administration & Coaching Offices
Draft Room
Staff & Auxiliary Locker Rooms
Community Space & Meeting Room
The facility is expected to open before the 2026 WNBA season, strengthening Dallas's role as a hub for women's professional sports and expanding opportunities for youth engagement across the city.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 26, 2025
- Fever Drop Game 3 of WNBA Semifinals to Aces - Indiana Fever
- Dallas Wings, City of Dallas Hold Practice Facility Groundbreaking Ceremony - Dallas Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dallas Wings Stories
- Dallas Wings, City of Dallas Hold Practice Facility Groundbreaking Ceremony
- Paige Bueckers Named WNBA Rookie of the Year
- Paige Bueckers Voted AP Rookie of the Year
- Wings Put it All Together, End Season with Win over Phoenix
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury - September 11