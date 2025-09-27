Fever Drop Game 3 of WNBA Semifinals to Aces

Published on September 26, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Las Vegas Aces used an 18-3 run spanning the end of the third and beginning of the fourth quarter to take control of Game 3 of the WNBA Semifinals against the Indiana Fever on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. That proved to be the decisive run as the Aces prevailed 84-72 to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

The Aces jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first half on Friday, but the Fever rallied and closed the first half with an 11-4 run that featured three straight 3-pointers, the first by Lexie Hull and the final two by Kelsey Mitchell, to trim the deficit to 35-34 at halftime.

Indiana took the lead for the first time all evening on Aliyah Boston's basket on the first possession of the second half. The Fever remained in front for the vast majority of the third quarter, but Las Vegas closed the frame with six unanswered points to take a 59-56 lead into the fourth quarter.

But the Fever offense sputtered in the fourth quarter. They missed their first eight shots and only mustered three points from the free throw line over the first 7:35 of the fourth quarter. The Aces capitalized, scoring 12 points over that stretch to push their lead to 11 and held on for the win.

Mitchell scored a team-high 21 points for the Fever, but went just 8-for-26 from the field and 3-for-11 from the 3-point line. Hull recorded her first career postseason double-double, finishing with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting (3-of-6 from 3-point range), 10 rebounds, and four assists. Boston was the only other Fever player to reach double figures, tallying 12 points, eight boards, and four assists.

Jackie Young led the Aces with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting to go along with five rebounds and four assists. NaLyssa Smith added 16 points and four blocks, while Chelsea Gray had 15 points and six assists. Four-time MVP A'ja Wilson was 1-for-12 from the field to start the game, but finished strong, ending up with 13 points on 6-of-20 shooting, eight boards, and three blocks.

Game 4 will be on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Fever need to win to extend the series and force a winner-take-all Game 5 on Tuesday in Las Vegas.







