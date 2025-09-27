Indiana Fever Drop Game Three in 2025 WNBA Semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 26, 2025) - The Indiana Fever suffered an 84-72 loss in Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Semifinals on Friday night, giving Las Vegas the 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. The two teams will face one another in Game Four at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. ET, with the Fever needing a victory to send the series back to Vegas for a deciding Game Five.

In a tightly-contested first quarter, Indiana found themselves chasing the Aces, unable to take a lead inside the first 10 minutes despite six points from Aliyah Boston and five from Lexie Hull, with Las Vegas in front 20-16. After trailing by as many as 10 points in the second quarter, the Fever made it a one-point game at the halftime break. The rally, made possible by nine points from Kelsey Mitchell and five from Hull, included three three-pointers in 67 seconds to make it a 35-34 game.

The Fever led through much of the third quarter, but the Aces kept it close and were able to score four points in the final seconds to reclaim a 59-56 lead. Indiana kept within striking distance, but the Aces were able to expand their lead late in the fourth quarter to secure the eventual win.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Lexie Hull earned just her first career playoff double-double, the second of her career across all competitions, recording 16 points and 10 rebounds. Hull got her first double-double on June 24, 2025, against the Seattle Storm during which she recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Boston's eight rebounds give her 91 throughout her playoff career, the eighth most in Fever playoff history, including 61 this season which marks the seventh most in a single season in Fever playoff history.

Kelsey Mitchell recorded her fifth career 20+ point game in the postseason, the third most in Fever playoff history. Mitchell's 21 points give her 176 total in postseason throughout her career, good for the ninth most in Fever playoff history. Additionally, Mitchell's 138 points during this playoff run are the sixth most by any Fever player in the postseason.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever will remain at home at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game Four of the WNBA Semifinals on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. ET, broadcast on ABC.







