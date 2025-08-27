Aces Vying for No. 2 Seed Heading into Third Matchup against the Dream on Wednesday

Published on August 26, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







ATLANTA (Aug. 26, 2025) - The Las Vegas Aces (25-14) conclude a 3-game road swing with a crucial contest against the Atlanta Dream (24-13) on Wednesday, Aug. 27, at Gateway Center Arena. The game will tip off at 4:30 p.m. PT and will air on Vegas 34 and NBA TV.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: With a win at Chicago on Tuesday, the Aces secured their seventh straight playoff berth with five games left in the 2025 regular season. They are jockeying for the second seed with Atlanta, which has 7 games left in their season slate. Before August, the Aces were hovering around the Nos. 8 through 10 seeds and are now in a solid position to hold home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The 2025 WNBA Playoffs schedule can be found here.

MILESTONE WATCHES: A'ja Wilson (2,442) needs 3 more rebounds to move past Yolanda Griffith (2,444) for No. 21 on the league's all-time total rebounds list. She needs 6 to surpass Lauren Jackson (2,447) for No. 20 and 13 to pass Crystal Langhorne (2,454) for No. 19. Wilson (1,435) also needs 6 made free throws to move past Katie Smith (1,440) for No. 9 and Jewell Loyd (1,342) needs 11 to surpass Sylvia Fowles (1,352) into No. 16 on the league's all-time free throws made list. Loyd also needs 3 more defensive rebounds to reach 1,000.

LAS VEGAS ACES: The Aces are 2-0 against the Dream in 2025 and will own the head-to-head tiebreaker with a win or loss. With a win on Wednesday, the Aces will tie the franchise record with 12 straight victories, which was previously set by the 2012 San Antonio Stars team.

LONGEST WINNING STREAK IN WNBA IN 2025: With 11 games, the Aces hold the longest winning streak this season in the league and boast the best record (14-3) since the All-Star break. During the streak, Las Vegas is shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.2% from afar, while holding its opponents to 42.2% shooting and 27.8% from beyond the arc.

A'ja Wilson for 2025 WNBA M'VP and Defensive Player of the Year

1st in total points (807), 2 nd in points per game (23.1)

1st in total rebounds (355), 2 nd in rebounds per game (10.1)

1st in blocks per game (2.2), 2 nd in total blocks (76)

1st in stocks (steals + blocks) (3.74)

1st in player efficiency rating (32.3)

1st in player win shares (7.5)

1st in offensive win shares (4.9)

1st in points off opponent turnovers (4.4)

1st in second chance points (3.7)

1st in usage percentage (31.1%)

2nd in points in the paint (12.2)

2nd in double-double games in 2025 (T-19)

3rd in total steals (55)

3rd in defensive win shares (2.7)

3rd in defensive rating (97.1)

Most 30-point games (10)

Most 30-point double-doubles (9)

Most 20-point double-doubles (14)

Wilson, who earned her third straight Western Conference Player of the Year award on Tuesday, and fifth on the year, leads the league in win shares (7.52) ahead of Napheesa Collier (7.22) and Allisha Gray (6.82) for the third year in a row.

She continues to hold the title as the only player in league history to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds while committing fewer than 2.5 turnovers a game in a season and recorded this feat in 2024 also. She enters the game against the Dream averaging 23.1 points on 49% field goal shooting, 10.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.6 steals. In addition to the above stat line, she is also shooting higher than 45% from the floor and is the only player in WNBA history to shoot that percentage in addition to averaging 20+ points, 10+ rebounds, 3+ assists and 2+ blocks.

Jackie Young, a 2025 All-WNBA candidate, is in the top 15 in both scoring (16.5 ppg) and assists (4.7 apg). Over the Aces winning streak, she is averaging 16.5 points on 48.6% shooting and 5.4 assists. Her 5.4 assists tops her 2025 season average of 4.7.

Chelsea Gray has also dished out 6.3 assists since the All-Star break compared to 4.5 before. Over the past 11 games, Gray is scoring 10.6 points per game on 47.1% shooting from the floor along with 7.1 assists and 1.5 steals.

Over the Aces winning streak, four Aces players are scoring in double figures, including Wilson (26.2 ppg), Young (16.5 ppg), Loyd (11.6 ppg) and Gray (10.6 ppg). NaLyssa Smith's 8.2 points and Dana Evans' 7.8 points round of out the Aces scoring.

ATLANTA DREAM: The Dream have won 9 out of their last 11 games, with one of those losses coming from the Aces. They are averaging 83.2 points while holding their opponents to 77 points and are shooting 43.8% from the field and 33% from distance.

The Dream continue to be led by Allisha Gray (18.8 ppg), Rhyne Howard (16.2 ppg) and Brionna Jones (12.7 ppg). Howard, who did not play the first contest against the Aces, recorded a team-high 19 points and 6 assists in the latest outing. Brittney Griner (10.1 ppg) and Naz Hillmon (8.3 ppg) round out the scoring for Atlanta.

LAST TIME(S) OUT: In the previous two outings, the Aces won both games 87-72 on July 22 and a close 74-72 victory on Aug. 19 at home. In those two games, Las Vegas averaged 80.5 points on 45.1% shooting and shot 32.5% from distance.

Wilson averaged 28 points and 12 rebounds and Young averaged 15 points and 4.5 assists against the Dream in 2025.

The Aces own a 26-18 record over Atlanta, are 10-11 on the road and have won 16 out of their last 19 meetings dating back to 2019.

UP NEXT: The Aces regular season slate is winding down with 4 games left that include a rematch against Minnesota (30-7) on Sept. 4 and a pair of games against Chicago (9-28) on Sept. 7 and 9. All 3 games will be played at home at T-Mobile Arena. They conclude the 44-game season on Sept. 11 at Los Angeles (17-18).







