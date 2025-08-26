Sky Hang Late against Scorching Aces, Fall Short 74-79 on Candace Parker's Jersey Retirement Night

Published on August 26, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky lost to the Las Vegas Aces, 74-79, inside Wintrust Arena on Monday, Aug. 25. The Sky are now 9-28 on the season, 5-15 at home, 6-13 against the Western Conference and 19-32 against the Aces all time.

Ariel Atkins led the Sky in scoring with a season-high 30 points, four rebounds and seven assists. Her 19 points in the first half helped the Sky keep the game close down the stretch. Atkins' 30 points are the most by any Sky player this season.

Angel Reese earned her 20th double-double of the season surpassing Alyssa Thomas and A'ja Wilson. She finished the night with 10 points and 17 rebounds, while Kamilla Cardoso added another double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The Sky celebrated franchise legend Candace Parker during halftime by retiring her jersey. She's the second player this season to receive this honor.

Jackie Young led Las Vegas in scoring with 22 points, seven assists, three steals and two blocks. A'ja Wilson recorded 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Chelsea Gray totaled 14 points, four rebounds, seven assists and a steal. To round out the Aces, NaLyssa Smith finished the night with 10 points, three rebounds and two blocks.

More highlights include:

Ariel Atkins' 19 points in the first half are the most by a Sky player in a first half since Kahleah Copper scored 22 against Las Vegas on July 25, 2023

Angel Reese recorded her 46th career double-double of the season, passing Tina Charles for the most double-doubles (45) in a player's first two seasons in WNBA history

With Reese's 20th double-double of the season, she is now leading the WNBA in double-doubles

NEXT UP: The Sky head west to play the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday, Aug. 28 inside Footprint Center in Phoenix. Chicago is 0-3 against Phoenix this season and 18-31 against them all-time.

In their most recent matchup on Aug. 3, Kahleah Copper scored 25 points, three rebounds and two assists to lead the charge to defeat the Sky 83-67. Alyssa Thomas added a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Sami Whitcomb put up five three-pointers in the Sky's 86-107 loss to the Mercury during their second matchup on June 21. She recorded 17 points, four assists and two steals off the bench while Copper contributed 16 points and five steals against her former team.

Satou Sabally scored 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists to help the Mercury overcome a 16-point deficit and beat the Sky 94-89 during their first meeting of the season on May 27.

The 22-14 Mercury are led by Sabally who averages 16.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

The fourth and final matchup of the season tips off at 9 p.m. CT inside Footprint Center and will be broadcast locally on The U.

KEY RUNS:

Las Vegas went on a 13-4 run from 0:09 in the first quarter to 6:20 in the second quarter

Chicago went on a 12-2 run from 6:04 to 3:02 in the second quarter

The Sky went on a 22-9 run from 7:32 to 0:22 in the third quarter

The Aces outscored the Sky 24-16 in the third quarter

KEY STATS:

The Aces have totaled three blocks in the first quarter

Las Vegas shot 27.8% from the field in the third quarter (5 of 18)

The Sky outscored the Aces 24-16 in the third quarter

Chicago recorded 18 turnovers to Las Vegas's 12

The Aces scored 18 points off the Sky's 18 turnovers

Chicago outscored the Aces in points in the paint 36-26

Las Vegas's bench outscored Chicago's 13-7

The Aces totaled eight steals to the Sky's four

Las Vegas's biggest lead was 14

Chicago out-rebounded Las Vegas 53-30

There were three lead changes and one tie

The Sky shot 38.5% (25 of 65) from the field, 27.8% (5 of 18) from three while the Aces shot 44.8% (30 of 67) from the floor and 47.8% (11 of 23) from deep

CHICAGO NOTES:

Ariel Atkins accounted for nine of the Sky's 14 points in the first quarter (seven points, two points created from assists)

Atkins accounted for 14 of Chicago's 18 points in the second quarter (12 points, two points created from assists)

Atkins accounted for nine of the Sky's 18 points in the fourth quarter (seven points, two points created from assists)

Kamilla Cardoso accounted for 10 of the Sky's 24 points in the third quarter

Angel Reese recorded six rebounds in the third quarter

LAS VEGAS NOTES:

Chelsea Gray accounted for 10 of the Aces's 20 points in the first quarter (six points, four points created from assists)

Gray accounted for nine of the Aces's 19points in the fourth quarter (three points, six points created from assists)

Jackie Young accounted for 18 of Las Vegas's 24 points in the second quarter (15 points, three points created from assists)

A'ja Wilson accounted for 10 of Las Vegas's 19 points in the fourth quarter (seven points, three points created from assists)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.