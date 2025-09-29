Bueckers Named to WNBA All-Rookie Team

Published on September 29, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers was selected to the WNBA All-Rookie Team, the league announced today. A national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters voted for the end-of-season awards, which will continue to be announced through October.

Recently named the WNBA Rookie of the Year, Bueckers led all rookies in points (19.2) and assists (5.4) while listing second in steals (1.58), fourth in field goal percentage (.477) and seventh in rebounding (3.9). The 6-0 guard is the only player in the WNBA to finish in the top nine in scoring (5th), assists (9th) and steals (6th) among all players. Her 20.3 efficiency rating was tops among all guards in the WNBA, ranked seventh overall, and she was the only rookie to finish in the top 19.

Bueckers' rookie campaign was one for the record books. The three-time WNBA Rookie of the Month tallied the third-most points (692) and assists (194) by a rookie in WNBA history, while posting the highest single-game scoring performance ever by a rookie with her 44-point outing at the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 20. Her 30-game double-digit scoring streak to start her career is the third-longest in WNBA history behind A'ja Wilson (33 games, 2018) and Candace Parker (32 games, 2008), while her 17 20-point games finish tied for fifth all-time.

In July, Bueckers became just the 10th rookie in league history to start a WNBA All-Star Game. She set a league record for most All-Star Game fan votes ever received by a rookie with over 805,000 and received the second-most votes among all guards. Bueckers becomes the seventh player in league history to be an All-Star Game starter and Rookie of the Year in the same season.

Bueckers is the eighth WNBA All-Rookie Team honoree since the Wings moved to North Texas, and the first since 2021. Bueckers was also a unanimous selection for the Associated Press All-Rookie Team which was announced on Sept. 12.

The remainder of the WNBA regular-season awards will continue to roll out over the coming weeks.

