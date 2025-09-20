Top Quotes from Valkyries 2025 Exit Interviews

Published on September 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries concluded their inaugural season with a 2-0 series defeat against the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx in the first round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs. The Valkyries' roster is extremely grateful for the opportunity to lace up for this historic debut and eager to build off all the positive momentum for years to come.

"So proud. Number one, I said, get your heads up. I want to feel every single person right now. I want your emotions, I want your heart, I want everything. To have that place rocking tonight, to have that Ballhalla mentality, to be able to go toe-and-toe to the number one team, I was so proud," - Head Coach Natalie Nakase on her message to the team following the playoff defeat.

2025 WNBA Coach of the Year Natalie Nakase shared how proud she was of everything the Valkyries accomplished in their inaugural season following a narrow playoff defeat. Under Nakase's leadership, the Valkyries set a record for wins by an expansion team (23) and became the first group to make the postseason in Year 1. Despite the disappointment of letting a 17-point second-half lead slip away, Nakase wanted her players to be able to look at the bigger picture and celebrate their extraordinary accomplishments this season. The Valkyries gave the top-seeded Lynx everything they could handle in the decisive second game despite being without three starters - All-Star Kayla Thornton, center Temi Fágbénlé and guard Tiffany Hayes.

"This was an incredible experience, an incredible team - a group of women who are really great people, and obviously, ballers too. I think it's bigger than basketball right now - appreciating where we are in the Bay, in front of this fan base. It's just been really special," - Veronica Burton on appreciation for her support system in Golden State.

2025 WNBA Most Improved Player Veronica Burton shared her gratitude for being such an integral part of the Valkyries' historic first season. Burton was far more interested in praising her teammates, coaching/support staff and the passionate Ballhalla fanbase than tooting her own horn for her personal accolades. The environment she became immersed in with Golden State clearly helped her reach unprecedented heights as she was the first player in league history to increase her averages by at least five points, two rebounds and two assists per game from one season to the next. Burton was the only WNBA player this season to lead her team in total points (525), rebounds (192), assists (265), steals (50) and blocks (27).

"This is a great organization. It's crazy that it's just been built for one year and for me it's already at the top level in this league," - Cecilia Zandalasini on the Valkyries' franchise first impression.

In one season, Cecilia Zandalasini thinks the Valkyries have already established themselves as an upper-echelon WNBA franchise. That is exceptionally high praise coming from a player who came from a reigning WNBA Finals team and the team that is tied for the most championships in league history (Minnesota Lynx). With the Valkyries, Zandalasini experienced a state-of-the-art practice facility in Oakland, played in front of a sellout crowd for every home game and was led by the league's top coaching staff as voted by a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Zandalasini felt empowered by her coaches and teammates, entrusted to take the final shot of the season with win-or-home stakes on the line and was uplifted despite her not being able to convert it.

"It's part of the process. We have to look at the bigger picture. We have high goals for the future and this is just one step to achieve that and we're all going to grow from that experience," - Iliana Rupert on building off the team's first playoff appearance.

Iliana Rupert anticipates this season being chapter 1 for an organization that has its eyes set on far loftier goals, eventually striving to win a championship within its first five seasons. Rupert knows what it takes to win a championship, accomplishing the feat in 2022 with the Las Vegas Aces. She believes the Valkyries will be able to grow and build off this first taste of playoff basketball to ultimately achieve their north star objective.

MORE NOTABLE QUOTES:

"In a few days, I will look back and I'll be proud and just happy to be able to live those experiences with an amazing group of people." - Janelle Salaün on her rookie experience with Golden State.

"I appreciate her giving us the platform to be great. She let us go out there and be ourselves. She encouraged us, telling us that she chose us for a reason. I also appreciate her dedication. She stays up late watching film, making sure we're prepared and wanting to be the best she can. As players, we recognize that." - Monique Billings on 2025 Coach of the Year Natalie Nakase.

"All we know is the people who we have now are a great foundation to build upon and everyone can see that. How many of us can we keep together is the question?" - Temi Fágbénlé on building off the foundation established in Year 1.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.