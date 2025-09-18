Fágbénlé Out Tonight
Fágbénlé Out Tonight

Published on September 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release


OAKLAND, Calif. - Golden State Valkyries center Temi Fágbénlé has been ruled out ahead of tonight's game against the Minnesota Lynx due to right knee pain. She will be evaluated at a further date.

