Fágbénlé Out Tonight

Published on September 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - Golden State Valkyries center Temi Fágbénlé has been ruled out ahead of tonight's game against the Minnesota Lynx due to right knee pain. She will be evaluated at a further date.







