Aces Back Home for Decisive Game 3 against Seattle Thursday

Published on September 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (34-10, 1-1) have a chance to extend their postseason run on Thursday, Sept. 18, in a decisive Game 3 against the Seattle Storm (23-21, 1-1) at Michelob ULTRA Arena in the first round of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs. Tip off will be at 6:30 p.m. PT and the game will air nationally on ESPN2.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: With the series tied at 1-1, the Aces are in a must-win situation in order to keep their season alive. If the Aces advance to the semifinals, they will meet the winner of the Atlanta Dream (30-14, 1-1) vs. Indiana Fever (24-20, 1-1) series, which also is tied up at a game apiece after the Fever won 77-60 at home on Tuesday to force a Game 3 in Atlanta. The WNBA Semifinals begin on Sunday, Sept. 21.

In other playoff news, Minnesota (1-0) looks to sweep Golden State (0-1) to advance to the semis, while Phoenix (0-1) looks to steal game 2 on the road at New York (1-0) to avoid a sweep. Both games will be contested on Wednesday night. The WNBA playoff schedule and bracket can be found here.

UPCOMING PLAYOFF MILESTONES:

A'ja Wilson (212) is 1 free throw make away from moving past Maya Moore (212) and into sole possession of No. 7 on the league's all-time playoff free throws made list. Angel McCoughtry is No. 6 with 224.

Chelsea Gray (91) is 5 3-pointers away from passing Katie Douglas (95) for No. 6 on the league's all-time playoffs 3-pointers made list and Jackie Young is 1 away from breaking a tie with Crystal Robinson (64) and Nicole Powell (64) and 2 away from passing Candace Parker (65)

Gray (297) is 3 field goals made from passing McCoughtry (299) for No. 14 on the W's all-time playoffs field goals made list. Wilson and Brittney Griner both have 339 each at No. 9. Lisa Leslie is No. 8 with 345.

Gray (36) is 2 steals away from passing Sophia Young-Malcolm (37) for No. 3 on the franchise's playoff steals list. Young is No. 2 with 39 and Wilson leads with 45.

UPCOMING PLAYER PLAYOFF CAREER MILESTONES:

300 FGM: Gray (297 + 3)

1st Point: Aaliyah Nye

50 Rebounds: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (46 + 4)

900 Points: Wilson (899 + 1)

450 Rebounds: Wilson (445 + 5)

100 Assists: Wilson (98 +2)

100 Blocks: Wilson (97 +3)

50 Steals: Wilson (45 +5)

200 Rebounds: Young (185 +15)

ACES vs. STORM: The Aces have a chance on Thursday to eliminate Seattle in the first round of the playoffs for the second year in a row.

After the Aces held Storm duo Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins to 11 and 12 points, respectively, in Game 1, both guards exploded in Game 2 to combine for 50 points. Las Vegas also held Seattle to 38.9% (7-18 3FGs) shooting from distance in Game 1, but allowed the Storm to hit 50% (10-20 3FGs) from beyond the arc in Game 2.

Providing the bulk of Las Vegas' scoring in Game 2 with a combined 59 points were the Aces trio of Young, with a team-high 25, Wilson, 21 points, and Jewell Loyd, who added 13 off the bench.

Although Gray and Young shot a combined 53.8% (7-13 FGs) from the floor and 5 of 8 (.625) from distance in Game 1, they cooled down in Game 2 and combined for 42.3% (11-26 FGs) and only 2 of 8 (.250) from 3-point land.

In Game 3, the Aces will have to rely on their depth as they did during their historic winning streak. Bench production will not only have to come from Loyd, but Dana Evans, who only scored 2 points after scoring 13 in Game 1. NaLyssa Smith, who is averaging 9 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past 2 playoff games, will also be a key contributor on both ends of the floor.

LVA vs. SEA in 2025

PPG FG% 3PT% REBS BENCH PTS OER DER

Reg. Season (2-2) 82.5 .446 .440 31.0 20.0 103.4 109.4

2025 Playoffs (1-1) 92.5 .504 .438 34.0 25.0 119.4 103.2

Las Vegas is now 27-18 in playoff games since moving to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World in 2018 and 37-41 as a franchise.

UP NEXT: If the Aces close out the Storm on Thursday on their home floor, they will advance to the WNBA Semifinals for the seventh time in as many years. Since Las Vegas secured the No. 2 seed, Games 1 and 2 will be played at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sept. 21 and 23. Tip off time is yet to be determined for both games.







