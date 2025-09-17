Natalie Nakase Voted 2025 State Street Investment Management SPY WNBA Coach of the Year

OAKLAND, Calif. - Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase has been named the 2025 State Street Investment Management SPY WNBA Coach of the Year, the league announced today. Nakase received 53 of 72 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters to earn the honor.

"Natalie has been a fierce leader from the very moment she was announced as head coach, and this award is an external validation of what we see every day," said Golden State Valkyries General Manager, Ohemaa Nyanin. "Her core philosophy of connectivity and emphasis on high character has created an environment where everyone can thrive. Her unique approach to leadership and ability to hold players accountable with care while staying true to her values has been remarkable. Coach Natalie and her coaching staff have been an integral piece of creating this team's foundation in its inaugural year."

Nakase led Golden State to 23 regular season wins during its inaugural year, a WNBA single-season record by an expansion team, and also became the first-ever expansion franchise to reach the playoffs in their inaugural season.

Under Nakase and her staff, the Valkyries posted one of the best defenses in the WNBA, leading the league in opponent points per game (76.3) and opponent field goal percentage (40.5), while having the third-best defensive rating (99.8). Offensively, Golden State ranked top five in the WNBA in rebounds per game (35.3), three pointers made (427), and free throw percentage (81.5) during the regular season.

In June, Nakase was named the league's Coach of the Month after the Valkyries went 7-4 (.636), and had three wins by 24 points or more. The Valkyries wrapped up the regular season winning five of their last seven to clinch the historic postseason berth.

Under Nakase's leadership, many Valkyries reached new career heights, including Veronica Burton, who earned 2025 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player honors, and Kayla Thornton, who was selected as a WNBA All-Star.

The Valkyries take on Minnesota in Game 2 of the WNBA Playoffs today, September 17 at 7 p.m. PT at SAP Center. Tickets are available at valkyries.com.

