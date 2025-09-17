Fever, Dream Set for Winner-Take-All Clash on Thursday

Published on September 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

After splitting the first two games of their best-of-three series, the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream will meet for the third and final time this postseason on Thursday night in Atlanta. The winner advances to the WNBA semifinals, while the loser is eliminated.

The Fever bounced back from an 80-68 loss on Sunday in Game 1 by routing the Dream on Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana led by as many as 24 points in a 77-60 victory. The Fever went 8-for-19 (42.1 percent) from 3-point range and limited Atlanta to just 37.9 percent shooting from the field in the win.

Kelsey Mitchell has led the Fever offense during the postseason, tallying a game-high 27 points in Game 1 and following that up with 19 points and four assists while going 4-for-8 from beyond the arc in Game 2.

The Fever's defense was particularly effective on Atlanta's All-Star guards Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray on Tuesday. Howard and Gray scored 20 points apiece in Game 1, but combined for just 19 total points in Game 2. Howard had 10 points and went 3-for-9 from the field and 0-for-4 from 3-point range (she was 4-for-10 from long distance in Game 1). Gray scored nine points on just 4-of-16 shooting on Tuesday.

Despite an injury-riddled season that has seen the Fever lose five players to season-ending injuries and a sixth (Damiris Dantas) currently in the concussion protocol, the Fever are just one win away from advancing to the semifinals.

"This is a group that's confidence has never really wavered," Fever head coach Stephanie White said of the opportunity that lies ahead. "We've been in every kind of situation you can imagine and we've been able to find ways to put ourselves in position to win. And this will be no different. Obviously it's going to be on the opponent's home floor, but it doesn't matter.

"I think for us if we maintain our attention to detail, if we continue the defensive effort we had tonight, and we shoot with confidence, we give ourselves a chance. This group has continued to show their heart and their character night in and night out."

The winner of Game 3 on Thursday will advance to face the winner of Game 3 between Las Vegas and Seattle in the semifinals. The Aces and Storm meet on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET in Las Vegas.







