Aces Fall to Storm 86-83, Return to Las Vegas for Series-Deciding Game 3

Published on September 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The Las Vegas Aces (30-14, 1-1), hoping to close out the best-of-three quarterfinal series, saw its 12-point lead whittled away in the fourth quarter and fell 86-83 to host Seattle Storm (23-21, 1-1) on Tuesday in Seattle. The series returns to Las Vegas Thursday, Sept. 18 (6:30 p.m. PT, ESPN2), when the Aces will have another shot at advancing to their seventh WNBA Semifinals in as many years. Jackie Young led Las Vegas with 25 points, A'ja Wilson had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Jewell Loyd scored 13 and Chelsea Gray dished out 9 assists to go with 7 points.

Skylar Diggins had a game-high 26 points and Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 for Seattle.

Team

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Aces 22 23 24 14 83

Storm 21 23 17 25 86

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 22, Seattle 21)

With six lead changes and a pair of tied scores, as well as no more than a 5-point lead from either side, the opening stanza was a tight affair. The Aces made 9 of 16 (.562) of their field goal attempts, but just 2 of 7 (.286) from distance; the Storm netted 8 of 18 (.444) overall and made 2 of 4 from 3-point. Wilson scored 8 points and Ogwumike led all scorers with 11.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 45, Seattle 44)

The Aces retained their lead and were up 36-31 at 4:28 following back-to-back baskets from NaLyssa Smith. However, the Storm countered with back-to-back 3s to move ahead 37-36 at 3:23. Twenty-two seconds later the Aces regained the lead on a Wilson 3-pointer that launched a 9-0 run to put Las Vegas up 45-37 with 1:20 on the clock. The momentum swung the other way, and Seattle got 3 straight stops in a 7-0 quarter-ending spurt. Both teams shot well, with the Aces hitting 8 of 13 (.615) from the field and 3 of 5 (.600) from 3 and the Storm making 9 of 16 (.562) of their attempts overall and 3 of 6 from distance. Wilson had 8 points, Diggins scored 15.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 69, Seattle 61)

The Aces opened the second half on a 10-2 run, during which Las Vegas stymied the Storm into shooting 1 of 10 from the floor, and at 5:40 the lead was up to 55-46. The Aces upped their advantage to 67-53 at 2:05. The Storm would not back down and scored the next 8 before the Aces hit the final bucket of the third. The Aces were 7 of 14 from the field and 2 of 4 from 3-point and held the Storm to 6 of 21 (.286) from the floor and 2 of 6 from deep. Young led with 14 points and Ogwumike's 11 topped Seattle.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Seattle 86, Las Vegas 83)

The Aces extended their lead to 12 points, 75-63, in the opening 3 minutes of the final frame before Seattle clamped down on defense and started its comeback run. Seattle scored 5 before Young made the second-to-last Aces field goal over the final 5:20 of the game for a 77-68 lead. At 4:50 the score listed 79-70. The Storm hit a pair of 3s, followed by a transition take free throw, narrowing the gap to 79-77 with 2:35 to play. Young hit an and-1 and Loyd made 1 of 2 free throws in a 4-2 Aces spurt for an 83-79 lead and their final points of the game. In the last minute, the Storm connected on all 3 of their shots from the field, as well as a free throw, while the Aces went 0 of 2 from the field and committed a turnover in their final 3 possessions. In all, the Storm closed the game on 16-4 run for the comeback victory. In the final frame Seattle shot 10 of 17 (.588) from the field, including 3 of 4 from deep, and made 2 of 3 free throws. The Aces, who missed all 3 attempts from afar, were held to 4 of 13 (.308) shooting and went 6 of 10 from the line. Diggins and Erica Wheeler scored 11 apiece, while Young led Las Vegas with 7 points.

KEY STATS

The Aces were outrebounded 32-29.

Las Vegas shot 20 of 29 (.690) from the charity stripe, while Seattle shot 10 of 12 (.833).

The Aces were outscored 16-4 in fast break points, 5-4 on second chances and 34-40 in the paint.

The Aces scored 11 points off 10 Seattle turnovers, but gave up 18 points off 15 of their own miscues.

There were 9 lead changes and 3 ties in the game.

GAME NOTES

The loss ended the Aces 17-game winning streak, which was the second-longest recorded in league history.

With 7 field goals made, Wilson passed Lindsay Whalen (334) and Brittney Griner (339) to move into No. 9 on the league's all-time playoffs field goals made list.

With 13 rebounds, Wilson passed Taj McWilliams-Franklin (442) for No. 7 on the league's all-time playoffs rebounds list. Jonquel Jones (463) is No. 6 and Lisa Leslie is No. 5.

Wilson recorded her 22 nd double-double playoff game, passing Jones (21) and is now tied with Sylvia Fowles for No. 4 all-time. Tamika Catchings and Candace Parker both have 27 at the top of the list.

Wilson recorded her 14 th 20-point, 10-rebound double-double playoff game, which leads the league.

With 25 points tonight, Young surpassed 500 career playoff points and now has 520. She also tallied her 5 th career playoff game with at least 20 points.

Young (174) passed Sophia Young-Malcolm (171) to move into No. 4 on the franchise's all-time playoffs field goals made list.

Gray broke a tie with Kristi Toliver (90) for sole possession of No. 7 for all-time playoff 3-pointers made with 91.

The franchise playoff record is now 37-41 in its 17 th playoff appearance and 7 th straight since moving to Las Vegas.

UP NEXT: The Aces return home for a must-win game against Seattle on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. PT on ESPN2.







