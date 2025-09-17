Golden State Valkyries' Natalie Nakase Wins 2025 State Street Investment Management SPY WNBA Coach of the Year Award
Published on September 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release
NEW YORK - Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase has been named the 2025 State Street Investment Management SPY WNBA Coach of the Year, the WNBA announced today. She has earned the honor in her first season as a WNBA head coach.
Nakase received 53 of 72 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Atlanta Dream head coach Karl Smesko finished in second place with 15 votes. Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon and Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve tied for third place with two votes each.
With Nakase leading the way, Golden State set the WNBA record for victories by an expansion team in its first season with 23. The Valkyries (23-21) also became the first team to qualify for the WNBA Playoffs presented by Google in its inaugural season.
After a 2-5 start to the season, Golden State won seven of its next nine games. That 7-2 stretch led to Nakase being honored as the WNBA Coach of the Month for June. As the Valkyries competed for a playoff spot in the final weeks of the season, Nakase guided them to winning streaks of four games from Aug. 9-15 and five games from Aug. 24 - Sept. 4.
Under Nakase, the Valkyries held opponents to league lows of 76.3 points per game and 40.5% shooting from the field. On offense, Golden State made a WNBA-high 9.7 three-pointers per game. Among Valkyries players, guard Veronica Burton won the 2025 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player Award and forward Kayla Thornton was selected to the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game for the first time.
Nakase was hired as the Valkyries' head coach in October 2024 after serving three seasons as an Aces assistant coach. She helped Las Vegas win back-to-back WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023. Before her stint with the Aces, Nakase spent 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, finishing her tenure as an assistant coach.
Below are the voting results for the 2025 State Street Investment Management SPY WNBA Coach of the Year Award and a list of past recipients.
VOTING RESULTS: 2025 STATE STREET INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SPY WNBA COACH OF THE YEAR
Coach (Team) Votes
Natalie Nakase (Golden State) 53
Karl Smesko (Atlanta) 15
Becky Hammon (Las Vegas) 2
Cheryl Reeve (Minnesota) 2
STATE STREET INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SPY
WNBA COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS
1997 - Van Chancellor, Houston
1998 - Van Chancellor, Houston
1999 - Van Chancellor, Houston
2000 - Michael Cooper, Los Angeles
2001 - Dan Hughes, Cleveland
2002 - Marianne Stanley, Washington
2003 - Bill Laimbeer, Detroit
2004 - Suzie McConnell-Serio, Minnesota
2005 - John Whisenant, Sacramento
2006 - Mike Thibault, Connecticut
2007 - Dan Hughes, San Antonio
2008 - Mike Thibault, Connecticut
2009 - Marynell Meadors, Atlanta
2010 - Brian Agler, Seattle
2011 - Cheryl Reeve, Minnesota
2012 - Carol Ross, Los Angeles
2013 - Mike Thibault, Washington
2014 - Sandy Brondello, Phoenix
2015 - Bill Laimbeer, New York
2016 - Cheryl Reeve, Minnesota
2017 - Curt Miller, Connecticut
2018 - Nicki Collen, Atlanta
2019 - James Wade, Chicago
2020 - Cheryl Reeve, Minnesota
2021 - Curt Miller, Connecticut
2022 - Becky Hammon, Las Vegas
2023 - Stephanie White, Connecticut
2024 - Cheryl Reeve, Minnesota
2025 - Natalie Nakase, Golden State
