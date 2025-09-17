Storm Rally Stuns Red-Hot Las Vegas, Evens Series

SEATTLE - There's another game to come for the Seattle Storm.

Rallying from nine points down with less than five minutes left inside Climate Pledge Arena, the Storm finished on a 16-4 run to beat the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 of the Round One series on Tuesday night, 86-83. The deciding game will be played on Thursday in Las Vegas, tipping off at 6:30 p.m. It will be televised on ESPN2.

Skylar Diggins finished with a playoff career high 26 points, getting 15 of those during the second quarter to go along with two steals, a block and a team high seven assists. Nneka Ogwumike had a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie center Dominique Malonga posted her second straight playoff double-double, this one with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Erica Wheeler tallied all 11 of her points during the fourth quarter.

The Storm was down by double digits early in the fourth, trailing 75-63 with 7:06 to go. But they allowed Las Vegas just eight points the rest of the way and kept Wilson completely off the board during that time span.

"A lot of that was Dom being in (Wilson's) space and utilizing her length," Head Coach Noelle Quinn said. "Those possessions, it's Ezi (Magbegor) and Nneka and Dom going one on one, utilizing their length and physicality. A player as great as A'ja, you try to make it as difficult as possible, and I thought that group did that."

Down 83-79 as the clock ticked inside the final minute, Diggins nailed a 19-footer to make it 83-81. The Storm's defense forced A'ja Wilson to miss a mid-range jumper, and Ogwumike pulled down the rebound.

Malonga went for the lay-in, to make it an 83-83 tie and a foul was called on Chelsea Gray. Malonga hit the ensuing free throw to put the Storm up 84-83 with 31 seconds to go.

"I saw Dom streaking and just threw it up to the basket," said Diggins, who had seven assists. "It was a nice catch and a tough finish by her. And I'm really impressed by (her making) the free throw. That's a big moment by a 19-year-old. We've been asking a lot from her all year."

Coming out of a timeout, the Aces immediately turned the ball over.

The Storm called their final timeout and advanced the ball. Ogwumike then held it to let time run off the clock. She handed it to Diggins, who took it across the top of the key and hit a jumper for an 86-83 lead.

"It's not the first time I've been in that moment - I've been in the playoffs a few years in my career and been to the Finals before," Diggins said. "I know this team has a level of trust in me and that gives me an air of confidence in myself in how I prepare for these moments."

"This is the playoffs and you can't be afraid to take the shot," she added. "I know the ball is in my hands for a reason - to make a play - and I just took my opportunity. Not being afraid of the moment, taking the big shot - and obviously, Nneka set a good screen trying to get me through."

The Aces had one more chance to tie it, but Loyd's 3-pointer bounced off the rim.

"I think a lot of times, you go through moments and don't realize what they're for," Ogwumike said. "I think a lot of August (when the Storm battled through numerous close games) was for today. We're not unfamiliar with tight games, we're not unfamiliar with playing from behind, especially in the second half. I think today was one of our best showings of composure - not too high, not too low."

Young finished with 25 points and Wilson had 21 plus 13 rebounds for Las Vegas.

UP NEXT: The Storm are headed back to Las Vegas for Game 3 of Round One on Thursday, September 18. Tipoff will be at 6:30 pm PT. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.







