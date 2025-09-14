Las Vegas Aces Begin Quest for Third Title in Four Years at Home against Seattle on Sunday

LAS VEGAS - The No. 2 Las Vegas Aces (30-4, 0-0) enter the postseason for the seventh straight season, seeking their 3 rd title in 4 years, as they host the No. 7 Seattle Storm (23-21, 0-0) in their WNBA playoffs opener on Sunday, Sept. 14. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. PT and the game is being broadcast nationally on ESPN.

A 30-14 record during the regular season earned the Aces the No. 2 seed in the postseason, due to owning the tiebreaker over the No. 3 Atlanta Dream (30-4). Las Vegas ended the second half of the season as the hottest team in the W with a season-best 16-0 winning streak and the best record post All-Star break at 19-3.

The Aces finished in the top half of the league in points per game (83.6), blocks (4.9), 3-point percentage (.351), free throw percentage (.837) and free throws made (15.2). The Aces are also 14-5 (.737) in clutch games this season, described as games when the score is within 5 points in the final five minutes.

The Aces finished the season No. 4 in offensive rating, which bumped to No. 1 during the streak (more on that below). The Aces defense also improved over the past 16 games. Las Vegas held teams below 80 points in 10 of the 16 games, including limiting the opposition to 23.7% from beyond the arc in the last 10.

Aces Defense

DER OPP FG% OPP 3FG% OPP REBS OPP PTS OFF TOs

Before Win Streak (14-14) 104.0 .444 .347 35.9 15.6

Win Streak (16-0) 98.2 .421 .267 33.6 11.0

On the other end of the floor, the Aces improved their numbers across the board during the win streak. They won their last 4 games by at least 10 points, the last two of which were by an average of 29.5 points.

Aces Offense

OER FG% 3FG% FGM FBPS APG SPG BPG

Before Win Streak (14-14) 101.0 .418 .322 28.1 7.9 17.8 7.2 4.8

Win Streak (16-0) 114.7 .475 .400 32.4 10.5 22.8 8.0 5.1

The Aces and Storm tied the season series 2-2, with Las Vegas coming out on top in the most recent tilt, 90-86, at home. The Aces averaged 82.5 points, 31 rebounds, 19 assists and 5 blocks against the Storm this season.

2025 AP Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year A'ja Wilson averaged 20.8 points on 45.6% shooting, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks against Seattle; AP second-team selection Jackie Young recorded 18.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists; Jewell Loyd averaged 12.3 points and the Point Gawd Chelsea Gray averaged 9.5.

After starting the season 14-9, the Storm fell to 9-12 after the All-Star break to finish at 23-21 heading into the postseason. Led by 10-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike (18.3 ppg) and 7-time All-Star Skylar Diggins (15.5 ppg), Seattle ranks in the top 5 in field goal percentage (.450), 3-point percentage (.342), field goals made (31.1 FGM) and assists (21.3 apg). Seattle leads the league in steals (8.5 spg) and blocks (5.1 bpg) and commit the fewest turnovers per game (12.3).

Dominique Malonga, a 2025 AP All-Rookie Team selection, is 2 nd in total blocks (28) and 3 rd in blocks per game (0.7) among rookies to go along with 8.8 points off the bench for the Storm. Guard Brittney Sykes, who was traded to Seattle on Aug. 5, is averaging 11.8 points since joining the team. Gabby Williams is also averaging 11.6 points to round out the double figure scoring for Seattle.

UP NEXT: Game 2 of the best-of-three quarterfinals series is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 16, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Tip is at 6:30 p.m. PT and it will be broadcast on ESPN. Game 3, if necessary, will be back in Las Vegas at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Sept. 18. Tip time is still yet to be determined.







