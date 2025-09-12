A'ja Wilson Named Western Conference Player of the Week

Published on September 12, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that reigning M'VP and Aces forward A'ja Wilson was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Sept. 1-11. It is her 28th career Western Conference Player of the Week honor and league-leading sixth this season. She previously earned the honor Aug. 26, Aug. 19, Aug. 12, June 1 and July 1.

Wilson, who was tied with Candace Parker (27) before today, now has the second-most weekly honors in league history. Tina Charles is No. 1 after collecting her 33rd weekly honor this season. The overall W record for most weekly awards won in a season is 7 (three times, all in the Eastern Conference). The Western Conference high-water mark is 6, which Wilson, who is tied with Nneka Ogwumike (2016) accomplished in 2024.

In leading the Aces to a 4-0 record on the week and a half, Wilson averaged 24.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game, while shooting a blistering 61% from the field, 100% from distance and 94.4% from the line. She had a pair of 31-point games, two double-doubles and swished in all 7 of her 3-point attempts.

The No. 2 Aces (30-14) host No. 7 Seattle (23-21) in Game 1 of the opening round's best-of-three series on Sunday, Sept. 14, at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Tip is slated for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast by ESPN. Game 2 is at Seattle on Sept. 16 (6:30 p.m., ESPN) and, if necessary, the teams will return to Las Vegas for Game 3 on Sept. 18 (time TBD), which will stream on ESPN2. The best-of-five WNBA Semifinals begin Sept. 21 and this year's WNBA Finals, which will be contested for the first time in a best-of-seven series, tips Oct. 3.







