Kelsey Mitchell Named 2025 WNBA MVP Finalist

Published on September 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell has been named one of five finalists for the 2025 Kia Most Valuable Player award, the WNBA announced on Friday.

The other finalists were Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray, Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas, and Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson.

Mitchell finished the 2025 regular season as the league leader in three pointers made, scoring 111 from beyond the arc, while scoring the second-most points overall, totaling 890 points. Additionally, Mitchell ranked third in points per game, recording 20.2 points per game, and breaking a two-decades long Indiana Fever record set in 2003 by Tamika Catchings.

This year Mitchell led the Fever in minutes played, appearing in 1,381 minutes, starting all 44 games. Mitchell set new franchise records for points scored in a single season, as well as becoming Indiana's leader in career three pointers made with 669, good for the eighth-most in WNBA history. Additionally, Mitchell set a new franchise record for most 30+ point games across her career, earning her 11th, passing Catchings.

For her play this year, Mitchell was named a WNBA All-Star for the third consecutive year and was a two-time WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

The 2025 Kia Most Valuable Player will be announced on Sunday at 11:30 AM ET.







