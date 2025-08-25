Portland Fire Announces Vanja Černivec as General Manager

Portland, OR - Today, the Portland Fire named Vanja Černivec as the team's General Manager. In her incoming role, Černivec will oversee all basketball operations, including spearheading the search for the team's head coach, roster construction, and overall player development. Černivec will begin her tenure with the Portland Fire on September 15, 2025.

"Vanja is a visionary, and we are confident she will help define what this franchise can be, ¬Â said Lisa Bhathal Merage, Portland Fire Co-Owner and Governor. "As a foundational leader in this new chapter for the Fire, she brings the experience, integrity, and passion for advancing the women's game that this moment demands. ¬Â

Černivec joins the Portland Fire from the Golden State Valkyries, where she has served as Vice President of Basketball Operations since July 2024. She played a pivotal role in building the franchise from the ground up - overseeing day-to-day basketball operations in its inaugural season, assisting with the hiring of coaching and operational staff, and leading the scouting department through the 2024 Expansion Draft and 2025 WNBA Draft.

"I am honored to join the Fire with a vision to build the most innovative and groundbreaking team in women's basketball, ¬Â said Černivec. "Portland is a city with a deep passion for the game, and I want this team to reflect that energy in this new era - rooted in legacy, fueled by passion, and driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence. ¬Â

Černivec previously held leadership roles with the London Lions of Super League Basketball (SLB), serving two seasons as General Manager of the women's team and Global Director of Academy. She oversaw all basketball operations and helped build a championship program that captured the club's first FIBA EuroCup Women's title, as well as back-to-back Women's British Basketball League Championships in 2023 and 2024.

After transitioning from playing professionally, Černivec spent six years working with the NBA internationally. She focused on talent identification and recruitment across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa for the NBA Academy Women's Program, and also served as technical director for all regional and global camps with the NBA's Basketball Without Borders platform. From 2020 to 2022, she made history as the Chicago Bulls' first female international scout.

A native of Slovenia, Černivec holds her B.A. in international relations from the University of Ljubljana, and her M.S. in sports marketing and communications from Euroleague Basketball Institute and Ca' Foscari University of Venice.

Černivec's arrival comes at a pivotal moment for the Fire as the franchise continues to reach major milestones in its return to the court. Her leadership will further reignite the Fire's legacy and cement Portland's place as the epicenter of women's sports. Following the unveiling of its name and brand identity, the team surpassed over 13,000 season membership deposits.







