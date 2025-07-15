Portland Fire. Reborn.

July 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

(Portland, OR) - Today, Portland's WNBA expansion team proudly unveils its new name and brand identity: the Portland Fire. Based in the global epicenter of women's sports, the Portland Fire is rooted in the resilience, spirit, and passion for sport that defines the Rose City.

A team reborn, the Portland Fire marks the revival of a movement. Rooted in the identity and energy of Portland, the Portland Fire brand is bold and modern with a nod to its history. The new brand reflects unapologetic determination and city pride, with every element - from the custom logo and commanding typography to the Fire Red, Brown, Blue, and Pink palette - evoking the power, grit, calm, and creativity that defines the team.

"As a city that has long championed women's sports, Portland is ready to reclaim its place in the WNBA and reignite its connection to the game on the world stage, ¬Â said Clare Hamill, Portland Fire Interim President. "We are thrilled to complete the journey of bringing professional women's basketball back to the Rose City, while honoring the legacy of the original franchise to blaze a new, bold path forward. ¬Â

Every detail of the Portland Fire brand was intentionally crafted by Adopt, a Portland-based brand and creative agency. The identity reflects the city's deep-rooted passion for sports and drawing on distinct regional elements to tell a powerful visual story. The team's wordmark features inspiration from the 12 bridges that connect the city from East to West, bringing the community and fan base together. The iconic silhouette of Mount Hood, the highest point in Oregon, graces the top of the P. Anchored by its "Rose on Fire ¬Â emblem, the brand merges Portland's iconic flower with the unrelenting intensity of flame. This flame motif flows through stylized letterforms inspired by the curved roofline of the Moda Center, the team's home arena. Framed within a modern shield, the franchise's global logo stands as a bold symbol of pride, resilience, and Portland identity.

To celebrate, the team will host a fan launch party at the Moda Center on Tuesday, July 15. This free, family-friendly event will feature interactive activations, special appearances, and exclusive merchandise drops. Celebrations will continue into the inaugural Global Women's Sports Epicenter Week, beginning July 23 - a four-day series of fan-facing events and youth-focused programs designed to inspire and celebrate Portland's leadership in women's sports.

The brand launch follows a major franchise milestone as the team recently announced it surpassed 10,000 season ticket deposits, putting the Fire on pace to surpass previous WNBA season ticket deposit records. Portland was awarded the League's 15th expansion team in fall 2024, led by Alex Bhathal and Lisa Bhathal Merage of RAJ Sports. The organization's acquisition of the Portland Thorns in early 2024 further solidifies Portland as a trailblazer in professional women's sports.

"Portland has long stood at the forefront of women's sports, and with nearly 11,000 season ticket deposits to-date, this community has made it clear they're ready to embrace the return of women's professional basketball, ¬Â said Lisa Bhathal Merage. "We're proud to reignite the Portland Fire and can't wait to welcome new and longtime fans to the Moda Center in 2026. ¬Â

Earlier this year, RAJ Sports unveiled plans for a first-of-its-kind, dual sport women's performance center where Portland Fire and Portland Thorns will both train. Built with intention, the forthcoming performance center is designed to create a peak performance and recovery innovation center focused on the evolving needs of female athlete.

This intentionality is mirrored in Portland Fire's founding partners - First Tech Federal Credit Union, Alaska Airlines, and Brandlive - designated as Community Game Changers for their exceptional commitment to advancing the growth of women's sports.

Tipping off in 2026 at the Moda Center in downtown Portland, the Portland Fire will usher in a new era of women's professional basketball. Fans can visit https://fire.wnba.com/ to place their season ticket deposit for only $26.

Team merchandise is now available to purchase at portlandfireteamshop.com.







