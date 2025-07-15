Kelsey Plum Selected for 2025 WNBA STARRY© 3-Point Contest
July 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks News Release
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum will compete in the 2025 WNBA STARRY© 3-Point Contest, the league announced Tuesday.
The four-time WNBA All-Star will participate in her second WNBA three-point contest and first since 2022. Plum won the All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award later that weekend in Chicago after scoring 30 points on 12-for-18 shooting and 5-for-11 from deep, leading Team Wilson to victory. On Friday, July 18, the Sparks star will be facing fellow All-Stars Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu, Allisha Gray (last year's winner) and Sonia Citron in the league's annual long-distance shooting competition.
Plum is one of the most prolific and precise three-point shooters of all-time, holding a career 38.6% from beyond the arc and ranking 15th all-time in three-pointers made with 539. This season, Plum is tied for second with 50 made triples. Among the 67 players in WNBA history with at least 300 career made threes, Plum ranks fifth in three-point percentage, behind only Allie Quigley, Elena Delle Donne, Sue Bird and Kara Lawson.
The guard from Poway, California, will suit up for Team Collier in the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday, July 19 on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+ (5:30 p.m. PT). Plum is averaging 20.1 points and 5.8 assists per game this season, while shooting 91.3% from the free-throw line.
