Sparks Postgame Notes & Quotes

July 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







Minnesota Lynx (18-3) at Los Angeles Sparks (6-14)

Game 20 | July 10, 2025 | Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, CA | Spectrum SportsNet

Attendance: 18,199

Game Leaders:

Lynx

PTS - Natisha Hiedeman (18)

REB - Napheesa Collier (8)

AST - Courtney Williams (7)

Sparks

PTS - Kelsey Plum (17)

REB - Azurá Stevens (10)

AST - Kelsey Plum (12)

First Quarter:

Forward Dearica Hamby made the Sparks' first points of the game with a contested layup at the 8:15 mark

Guard Kelsey Plum made a deep three-pointer at the 7:01 mark to make the score 7-5, Lynx advantage

The Sparks took their first lead of the game, 8-7, on a three by guard Julie Allemand with 6:14 left in the quarter. Forward Rickea Jackson made a three-pointer on the Sparks' next play to extend their lead to four points

Los Angeles went on a 16-0 run after the Lynx led 7-2, making the score 18-7

Jackson drained a three-pointer, her second of the game, with 3:15 left in the first quarter to make the score 21-10, Sparks

Plum (1-for-1 FG, 1-for-1 3PT, 6-for-6 FT) and Allemand (3-for-4 FG, 1-for-2 3PT) led the way with scoring for the Sparks, with nine and seven, respectively in the first quarter. Plum also tallied a team-high three assists

The Sparks shot 47.1% (8-for-17) from the field and 40.0% (4-for-10) from beyond the arc in the quarter, assisting on six of their eight made field goals

Second Quarter:

Guard Julie Vanloo opened the Sparks' scoring in the second quarter with a side-step three-pointer, assisted by Plum, at the 7:04 mark. The guard finished another three-pointer on the Sparks' next possession to make the score 34-32, Lynx

Vanloo's six points led all Sparks scorers in the quarter

L.A. shot 43.3% from the field and converted 8-of-8 free throws in the first half

Forward-center Azurá Stevens secured a team-high six rebounds in the first two quarters of play

In the first half, Plum's six assists accounted for 16 Sparks points, including four three-pointers. She also scored a team-high 11 points in the half

Third Quarter:

Stevens made the Sparks' first four points of the quarter with a layup assisted by Allemand, followed by another layup off an assist from Jackson

Plum sank back-to-back three-pointers to narrow Minnesota's lead to 64-50 with 5:36 left in the quarter

Center Mercedes Russell made her first points of the match with a layup assisted by forward Emma Cannon at the 1:33 mark

Cannon completed a three-pointer at the 0:36 mark to make the score 80-56, Minnesota, followed up on the next Sparks possession by a Vanloo three-pointer

The Sparks went 4-for-6 on shots beyond the arc in the third quarter

Fourth Quarter:

Vanloo kicked off the fourth quarter with a three-pointer to narrow the Lynx's lead to 18

The Sparks went on a 17-0 run from the 1:14 mark of the third quarter to the 7:29 mark of the fourth quarter. This cut the Sparks' deficit to 80-70

Vanloo completed a three-pointer of an assist from Plum with 5:44 left in the fourth to make the score 84-73, Lynx

Cannon drained another three-pointer to lower the Sparks' deficit to single digits, 91-82 with 45 seconds left in the game

Los Angeles outscored Minnesota 23-11in the fourth quarter, going 9-for-14 from the field and 3-for-5 from beyond the arc

Out of their 24 total assists, the Sparks tallied nine of those in the fourth quarter alone. Plum led the way with six of those nine assists

Main Takeaways:

The Crypto.com Arena attendance was 18,199, the highest this season

As a team, the Sparks shot 50.0% (29-for-58), 48.1% from beyond the arc (13-for-27) and 91.7% (11-for-12) from the free-throw line. The Sparks' 13 made three pointers are tied for their most this season

Kelsey Plum tied Ivory Latta for 15th all-time in three-pointers made with her third of the game and the 536th of her career. The veteran guard finished with 17 points and a season-high 12 assists, marking her sixth career double-double and first of the season

The Sparks' 24 assists matched their season high

Los Angeles' bench scored a season-high 26 points, collectively shooting 9-for-17 from the field and 7-for-10 from deep

Azurá Stevens grabbed ten rebounds for the Sparks, the forward-center's eighth game this season with ten or more rebounds

With three field goals made against the Lynx, Julie Allemand surpassed 100 career field goals made. The guard finished with seven points and four assists

Julie Vanloo made a career-high-tying five threes and finished the game 5-for-7 (71.4%) from three. The guard was the Sparks' second-leading scorer for the game and recorded a season-high in points with 15

Rickea Jackson finished with 14 points (4-for-10 FG, 2-for-5 3PT), three rebounds and went 4-for-4 from the free throw line

At the 5:54 mark in the second quarter, Rae Burrell reached her 100th career field goal made

Pregame Quotes:

Head Coach Lynne Roberts

On preparing for the Lynx and Napheesa Collier:

"[We're] starting to get people back and get into a rhythm, which is great. We're playing the best team in the league, so we've got to execute and do everything well to beat them, right? [Napheesa Collier] makes everybody better. She makes this league better. What I love about her game is just her consistency and her motor. She just plays so hard all the time, but she's always under control and always seems to make the right decisions. She's elite, so to prepare for a play like that, you've got to be on your game as a coach, that's for sure."

On signing Julie Vanloo:

"[Julie] Vanloo's been awesome. When we saw that the Valkyries had waived her, I immediately said to our GM, 'ooh, that'd be good for us.' She plays with pace, she's unbelievably good in pick and roll. She's played a lot of high-level basketball, she understands the game, and then she can flat-out shoot it, and I feel like our system and offense, we could use another person (who has) the green light. She's been great. It's helped Julie Allemand, too, those two Belgian Cats playing together."

On bouncing back from adversity in the game:

"You have to give the other team credit. I think Minnesota returned their eight core players. So there's a consistency with them in terms of just, as a team, playing together. The last time we played them... it was a tie game with four minutes to go, and then they just know how to win in that situation. So, for us, we've got to get over that hump. But it's execution, it's staying present, not worrying about what has happened. It's next-play mentality. To be the best team, you've got to be on point mentally... and you just keep chipping away, and give yourself a chance to win there."

Postgame Press Conference Quotes:

Head Coach Lynne Roberts

On what went right in the first quarter:

"I thought we had some good looks, the ball was moving, it had some zip on it. We shot the ball really well today. [We were] hitting threes... [Julie Vanloo] really helps with that, [we've been] missing that kind of shooter on the kick out and off the dribble. But... [Minnesota] had 22 more shot attempts than us, and it's going to be hard to beat the best team in the league, giving them 22 more shots."

Kelsey Plum

On Thursday's game:

"It was tough. We just dug ourselves a hole and then even that third quarter was very similar to the second quarter. They do a good job of protecting the paint and they're super physical, and [we] just gotta handle it better."

On playing with Julie Allemand and Julie Vanloo:

"Julie Allemand and Julie Vanloo are pros, and they're winners, so they play with a different level of pace. They can create their own shot, they can create for others, and [that] takes a lot of pressure off of me. The last couple weeks have been tough just trying to figure out how to run the offense and then also score, and then also defend the lead guard, and there's just a lot of things, and before anything, I'm the most excited that they're back. I tried to force Julie Allemand to never go to Eurobasket. So [I'm] just very excited that both of them are back, and then obviously just really excited that [Julie Vanloo] is here, and she's gonna continue to help us. We want to play fast, [we] want to play with a lot of pace and space, and so we're gonna continue to build that chemistry, and it'll be great."

Julie Vanloo

On how she felt playing tonight:

"First of all, I'm so super grateful to be here and that this organization has given me the chance. [Kelsey Plum] told me, she was just like, 'shoot when you're open, play with confidence', and... Shout out to her, she gave me some great passes, I'm just ready to shoot and help the team where I can, and I can get hot really quick, so that's what I'm known for, and I'm happy I could do that today."

On building team chemistry:

"We just had a couple of practices and I feel really good about it. I really love the way we do practice, and I was able to get in the rhythm. I watch basketball all the time, I've been watching the Sparks and we've been playing each other a lot [when I was] in Golden State. Yeah, I just honestly really want to have fun... and since I got picked up, I'm happy. I just want to play basketball and help out the team."

What's Next?:

The Sparks conclude their three-game homestand leading into the 2025 WNBA All-Star break with clashes against the Connecticut Sun (July 13 at 3 p.m. PT) and Washington Mystics (July 15 at 7 p.m. PT).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.