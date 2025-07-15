Sabrina Ionescu to Compete in 2025 WNBA Starry® 3-Point Contest; Natasha Cloud to Make Kia WNBA Skills Challenge Debut

July 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that New York Liberty guards, Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Cloud, have been selected to participate in two premier events on Friday, July 18, during the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Weekend festivities taking place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

Sabrina Ionescu, also named a starter for the All-Star Game, will make her second appearance in the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest. In her 2023 contest debut, Ionescu claimed the title with a record-breaking 37 points, the highest all-time score ever recorded by a WNBA or NBA player in such a competition, while hitting an unprecedented 92.5% of her shots. From 2023 through 19 games into the 2025 season, Ionescu has made 282 3-pointers, leading the league during that span.

Sabrina's historic track record in 3-point competitions did not stop there, having most recently competed head-to-head with Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors in the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge during 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. Shooting from the NBA 3-point line, Ionescu totaled 26 points (matching Damian Lillard's 2024 winning score) by sinking 20 of 26 attempts. Curry won "Sabrina vs. Stephen" by just two points on his final shot.

Natasha Cloud will make her highly anticipated debut in the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge. With the selection, Cloud becomes just the fourth Liberty player to compete in the event, joining Cappie Pondexter, Sabrina Ionescu, and Courtney Vandersloot, and will aim to secure the second victory in Liberty history (Ionescu, 2022). Natasha is currently posting the second-highest field goal percentage of her career (41.3%) and ranks third in the league in assists per game (6.1) among qualified players.

The WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge will air on ESPN on Friday, July 18, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The 21st annual WNBA All-Star Game will take place Saturday, July 19, at 8:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. The game will air on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+. For more information about the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, visit wnba.com/allstar/2025.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.