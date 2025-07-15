Storm Succumbs to Washington Rally, 74-69

July 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - Ezi Magbegor scored a season-high 19 points, but the Washington Mystics came from behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Seattle Storm in Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, 74-69.

Nneka Ogwumike added 16 points and six rebounds for the Storm. Tiffany Mitchell came off the bench for 12, and Skylar Diggins added 10 points and four assists. Erica Wheeler put in six points and grabbed three rebounds, including her 800th career board.

Magbegor, who was in double figures for the fourth straight game, hit 7-of-13 from the field, all four of her free throws, grabbed seven rebounds, and blocked two shots.

"She's getting up and down the floor, moving better and playing with confidence," Head Coach Noelle Quinn said of Magbegor. "She's back to pushing the ball up the floor, getting into her 'Ezi specials' and keeps active defensively. To me, it's her activity level, her confidence, and the pace at which she's playing that's getting her back to the things that we know she can do well."

The Storm forged an 18-6 run bridging the first and second quarters to go into halftime down by just one possession.

Seattle had a hot-shooting third quarter, hitting 10-of-19 from the field, and went on an 11-0 run to turn a 40-39 deficit into a 50-40 lead.

Washington regained the lead halfway through the fourth quarter, then hung on the rest of the way.

Brittney Sykes led the Mystics with 19 points.

UP NEXT: The Storm's final game before the All-Star break is on Wednesday, July 16 against the Golden State Valkyries. Tipoff is at 12:00 pm PT and will be broadcast locally on CW Seattle and available for Prime Video users in Washington state.







