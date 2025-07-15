Postgame Notes: Min vs Chi (7.14.25)

MINNESOTA LYNX 91 (19-4), CHICAGO SKY 78 (7-14)

July 14, 2025

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with a game-high 29 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including a career-high 4-of-7 from deep and a perfect 11-of-11 from the line. Collier added five assists, three rebounds, three steals and a block, becoming the only player in WNBA history to record that stat line

Tonight marked Collier's 10th game this season with 25+ points, the most in the WNBA. The next group of players have five such games.

Courney Wiliams stuffed the stat sheet tonight with 18 points, a team-high eight rebounds and a game-high seven assists and four steals. Tonight marked Williams' second of the season and the fifth of her career recording at least five assists, five rebounds and four steals in a game.

Kayla McBride finished the contest with 17 points while also adding five rebounds, four assists and a steal, marking her 10th game of the season scoring 15+ points.

In 12:17 minutes off the bench, Jessica Shepard chipped in four points and five rebounds. Her second field goal of the night at 8:35 in the fourth quarter marked Shepard's 250th career field goal.

Bridget Carleton added 11 points, shooting 50.0% from three (3-of-6), and tied a career-high three steals while dishing out two assists and blocking a shot. Tonight was Carleton's third game of the season scoring three+ baskets from beyond the arc.

Collier and Williams combined for 20 of Minnesota's 28 first-quarter points; the third time this season the duo has accounted for 20+ points in a quarter.

Team Notes

Minnesota connected on 12 three-pointers tonight, marking the 13th time this season the team has made 10+ threes in a game. The Lynx shot 37.5% from beyond the arc (12-of-32), recording their highest three-point percentage out of the last seven games.

The Lynx dished out 26 assists, their 12th game this season with 25+ assists, continuing to lead the league in assists per game (23.7) and total assists (545). Three players had five+ assists tonight (Williams (7), Collier (5), Smith (5)) accounting for 17 of 26 total assists for Minnesota.

The Lynx bench contributed 12 points in the fourth quarter, led by Natisha Hiedeman who recorded six points on 3-of-7 shooting, and Shepard who posted four points on 2-of-4 shooting from the floor.







